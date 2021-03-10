U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., met his critics Wednesday after reintroducing the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, a multi-pronged bill that aims to provide a steady, reliable source of labor for U.S. agriculture.
It is the second go-around in as many years for the bipartisan bill, which passed the House in 2019 before stalling in the Senate.
Newhouse, who helped write and sponsor the legislation, joined a virtual meeting hosted by Wafla, a farm labor association based in Olympia, Wash., to discuss the bill — specifically those provisions that would impact the H-2A guestworker program.
While the Farm Workforce Modernization Act provides a pathway to legal status for undocumented workers already in the country, Wafla has opposed the bill, arguing it does not do enough to fix longstanding problems with H-2A.
"I understand the frustrations with the program," Newhouse said. "We are trying to make it more efficient, and easier to use."
H-2A use has been steadily increasing over the last decade. In 2020, the Labor Department certified more than 270,000 positions and 213,394 visas were issued.
Washington had the third-most certified H-2A positions, behind Florida and Georgia. Wafla is a nonprofit organization that provides its members with H-2A application assistance, training and human resources.
Yet Dan Fazio, executive director of Wafla, said the program is only becoming more difficult and expensive to use, especially for smaller farms.
One of the biggest issues with H-2A, Fazio said, is the rising Adverse Effect Wage Rate, or AEWR, issued by the Labor Department. The AEWR is intended to keep wages for foreign workers high enough that they don't adversely affect the employment of domestic workers.
The 2021 AEWR for Northwest producers increased 3% over 2020, to $16.34 per hour.
"Right now, you all are competing against the guy across the street who doesn't have to pay this wage," Fazio said.
Newhouse's bill would freeze this year's AEWR for 2022, while capping future wage increases at 3.25% beginning in 2023. However, it also would assign different wages by job category, which Fazio said was a big negative.
Fazio said the bill also opens farms to additional legal liabilities, granting new authority for farmworkers to sue H-2A employers for program violations under the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act. Previously, the act was not applied to H-2A guestworkers.
Non-seasonal agricultural employers would gain access to H-2A for the first time under the bill, though it initially caps year-round worker visas at 20,000, including 10,000 for dairy farms. "I think 10,000 is too few for them," Fazio said.
Newhouse welcomed criticism of the bill, saying it remains a work in progress.
Though Newhouse said he questions why the AEWR is necessary at all, he said the bill's H-2A wage provisions will at least stem escalating costs and allow more time for federal agencies to figure out a more equitable system.
"At least this gives us some certainty," he said.
Other H-2A provisions in the bill would streamline applications, creating a single online portal that would reduce processing times from 75 to 60 days, authorize $1 billion to rehab aging worker housing units and triple the investment in USDA loan programs for building new worker housing.
The bill does not change the requirement that H-2A employers provide free worker housing, which Wafla describes as uniquely unfair and puts producers at a competitive disadvantage.
"We're working to perfect this bill," Newhouse said. "The current H-2A program is not necessarily driving people to use it. It's expensive, it's hard and it's frustrating."
The bill is expected to reach the House floor before the end of March.