H-2A workers

H-2A agricultural foreign guestworkers pick cherries in Washington. New H-2A regulations are expected to increase the financial and regulatory burden on growers.

Farmers who rely on foreign guestworkers can only expect more red tape from upcoming revisions to the H-2A visa program, according to agricultural labor experts.

The stricter demands and increased costs may dissuade farmers from using H-2A or growing labor-intensive crops altogether — ultimately making the U.S. more dependent on food imports, experts say.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

