WENATCHEE, Wash. — The farm labor association Wafla is asking tree fruit growers who use the H-2A-visa foreign guestworker program to submit declarations of support for a lawsuit challenging a federal increase in the minimum wage for those workers.
“In order to have the best chance of prevailing in this matter, we need to have declarations from a large majority of tree fruit growers,” Olympia-based Wafla stated in a Sept. 20 email memo to its members.
Declarations from growers covering 35% of industry hours spent picking have been collected but more are needed, said Peter Spadoni, Wenatchee attorney for tree fruit companies who have sued the U.S. Department of Labor.
“DOL is relying on a state survey that the prevailing wage for picking in high-density orchards in 2018 was $16. So if we show up with declarations from growers accounting for 80% of picking hours paid in the state and they say they never paid more than $15 an hour, it becomes really hard for the prevailing wage to be $16,” Spadoni said.
The lawsuit filed Sept. 3 in federal court by Evans Fruit Co., Cowiche, and McDougall & Sons Inc. and Columbia Fruit Packers Inc., both of Wenatchee, says a 97-cent increase in the minimum wage, from $15.03 to $16, is “arbitrary and unsubstantiated” and will cause the companies “irreparable harm” in labor costs in 2019 and into the future.
“The companies who brought the action are doing it for the benefit of the entire industry and are carrying a fairly heavy burden to ensure this survey and future ones are done correctly,” Spadoni said.
The U.S. Department of Labor notified growers of the increase, effective July 23, on July 24.
Spadoni said the increase is in effect and that growers have to decide whether to pay it. He said he is trying to get documents together to seek a hearing for a preliminary injunction to halt the wage increase as soon as possible.
High-density orchards are those of 800 or more trees per acre, which accounts for about 50% of the production in the state, he said.
The DOL notice applies to all growers of high-density orchards using H-2A foreign guestworkers and applies to their H-2A and domestic workers.
The Wafla memo tells growers to contact Wafla staffer Ryan Ogburn, at rogburn@wafla.org, for information on how to submit declarations.
Further the memo asks growers to cooperate with an investigation by Bruce Grim, former executive director of the Washington State Horticultural Association and former manager of industry marketing associations, as to how the state Employment Security Department conducted its 2018 Agricultural Peak Employment Wage & Practices Survey.
The lawsuit states the increase does not reflect the actual prevailing wage and is based on “inadequate and procedurally deficient sampling and inaccurate extrapolations of data from what appears to be an extreme minority of apple producers and farm labor apple harvesters.”
The lawsuit is similar to an Aug. 7 suit by Zirkle Fruit Co., of Selah, which resulted in U.S. District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. granting a temporary injunction halting a 50% wage increase for blueberry pickers.