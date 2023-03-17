H-2A (copy)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has proposed a rule that would significantly increase filing fees for H-2A and H-2B petitions.

 Capital Press File

It may soon get more expensive to bring guestworkers into the U.S.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has proposed a rule that would significantly increase filing fees for H-2A and H-2B petitions — in some cases, by more than double.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you