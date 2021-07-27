Three U.S. companies have teamed up to pollinate crops, including fruit and nut trees, using aerial drones that swoop over trees and drop dry pollen onto blossoms.
The project is still in its infancy, but growers participating in trials say the pollen, meant to supplement honey bees' work, has boosted crop yields and quality.
Growers say the new service is useful because honey bee populations are declining and bees prefer some flowers over others, meaning some crop varieties could use a pollen "boost."
Through trials, independent research firms Reality Research and Research 2000 have confirmed that this project's supplemental pollen can increase cherry set by 40%, almonds by up to 59% and can increase the size and sweetness of apples.
The service benefits honey bees, too, which appear less stressed with supplemental pollen.
"The technology definitely works. The fruit set after applications of pollen was better. You could visually see it just looking down a row," said Keith Veselka, an early adopter.
Veselka, co-owner and orchard operations manager for NWFM LLC, a farm management company with fruit blocks in central Washington, has used pollination drones on Early Robin cherry and Cosmic Crisp apple varieties. 2021 is Veselka's second year using pollination drones.
The project began when three competing agricultural companies decided to work together.
California-based DropCopter, a 2017 startup that develops unmanned aerial aircraft for pollination services, joined forces with Washington-based M3 Agriculture Technologies, specializing in sterile insect releases and looking to expand into automated pollination.
The third partner is PollenPro, a Washington company which, among other services, collects and processes pollen.
Together, the three companies have developed the drone pollination service.
During spring bloom, PollenPro staff collect pollen from orchards, much of which is done as a free hand-thinning service to growers. The pollen is then processed and stored.
The pollens must be carefully labeled because a specific type of pollen can only be applied to the same crop: cherry pollen to cherries and apple pollen to apples, for example.
Even within a crop, say cherries, some varieties — including Skeenas and Sweethearts — are universal donors whose pollen can applied to any other cherry variety, while others have narrow application.
"It can get pretty technical," said Scott Beddard, general manager of PollenPro.
When the next spring rolls around, staff from DropCopter or M3 Agriculture Technologies send out a drone to fly over an orchard.
The drone flies over every row, about 8 to 10 feet off the canopy, dusting pollen along the way. The work, said Matt Koball, co-founder of DropCopter, is "intense" and pilots have to be careful not to crash the drones. The pilots, not the growers, carry the liability insurance.
Other challenges include operating in difficult weather and wind conditions and servicing a large number of acres when the bloom window is short.
The service costs about $300 to $350 per acre, according to Dustin Krompetz, CEO of M3 Agriculture Technologies.
Growers such as Veselka say the benefits outweigh the costs.
"It's exciting to see growers picking this up," said Kromptez of M3. "We are ready to scale up."