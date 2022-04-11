A California farmers cooperative has complained that Argentina exports grape juice concentrate at artificially depressed prices, triggering a federal trade investigation into U.S. market impacts.
Delano Growers Grape Products claims the Argentinian government stabilizes its wine industry by diverting much of its grape crop into juice, then exporting the concentrate at price levels with which U.S. producers can’t compete.
Due to its location in the Southern Hemisphere, the country is further able to exploit its advantage over the U.S. grape industry, the company’s petition said. “Because of the reverse seasons of Argentina and the U.S., Argentina can price their exports after seeing the price of U.S. producers, causing U.S. producers to lose contracts and additional business.”
The U.S. International Trade Administration has initiated an investigation into whether Argentinian white grape juice concentrate, or WGJC, is being dumped onto the American market at unfair prices that injure the domestic industry.
The cooperative alleges that Argentinian juice concentrate has eaten into U.S. market share to the point that most other American producers have been driven out of the business.
“Further, over the last 20 years, the U.S. domestic producers have seen their market share reduced by 89% and the Argentinian market share increase by 73%,” the petition said. “This overtaking of the domestic market has caused multiple producers to exit the industry over the last 20 years, leaving only the petitioner and a few other domestic producers.”
In the early 2000s, American grape growers annually produced about 30 million gallons of the product, which is made from fruit that doesn’t meet grade standards for table grapes, wine or raisins.
The company claims that U.S. production of the juice concentrate has since fallen to about 7 million gallons a year as “cheap imports from Argentina erode domestic market share.”
The high-sugar juice concentrate is mostly used as a natural sweetener in jams, jellies, candy, syrup and pharmaceuticals, as well as being added to other fruit juices or made into wines and brandies.
The Argentinian government exports the juice concentrate to prevent wine surpluses, deciding each year how much grape production will be redirected into the ordinarily less-profitable juice market, the petition said.
A gallon of Argentinian juice concentrate is sold in the U.S. for roughly $2 less than the American-produced product, a discount of 25%, the cooperative said.
“Unfortunately, due to the nature of the business, the U.S. domestic producers of WGJC cannot fully ascertain when a contract was lost to Argentina until a buyer comes back after a shortage of imported WGJC leaves them in need of a domestically produced product that does not have any shipping restrictions,” the petition said.
The Argentinian government wants to make its wine “more exclusive,” which led it to establish the quota system that restricts the amount of grapes crushed for wine-making, the company said. Grape growers are paid subsidies for crops that are directed toward juice concentrate.
“Thus, it is not a situation where Argentina’s natural production costs are simply lower, or their production levels are simply increasing,” the petition said.
The U.S. is the biggest importer of Argentina's white grape juice concentrate, followed by Japan, Canada and China — collectively representing three-fourths of that country’s exports of the product, the petition said.
The grape juice concentrate is an “extremely low-margin product” for which the “difference between viability and loss is measured in pennies per unit,” so Argentina’s market manipulation has allowed the country to devastate the competition, the cooperative said.
Though U.S. producers generate a fraction of the juice concentrate they once did, the federal government can mitigate their losses by imposing tariffs on the Argentinian product, the petition said.
“The loss of sales and loss of market share in the U.S. need not be permanent, however,” the company said. “Corrective measures to restore the market to competitive balance would allow U.S. grape growers to take the grapes that were once used for U.S.-made WGJC and are now going to waste and rebuild the U.S. WGJC industry.”