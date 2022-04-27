Supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine could upset the global wine trade again after it rebounded last year when COVID restrictions loosened, according to the International Organization of Vine and Wine, or OIV.
OIV is an intergovernmental organization with 47 member nations.
"In 2021, we saw an overall recovery of the wine market. The real challenge is how the sector will face up to the situation in 2022," Pau Roca, OIV's director general, said in a news conference Wednesday.
2021 saw partial recovery of global wine consumption and a boom in international trade, but the wine body said the state of the industry in 2022 is uncertain "due to the turbulence posed by the global supply chain crisis, the war in Ukraine, COVID variants and increasing energy prices."
Worldwide wine consumption increased 0.7% in 2021 compared to the 2020 volume.
COVID-19, according to OIV, had "a depressing effect on many large wine markets" affected by lockdowns, the shut-down of distribution channels and an overall lack of tourism.
As restrictions were lifted and distribution channels reopened in 2021, consumption crept upward again and global trade reached a historic high point in terms of global volume exported.
Last year's growth was driven by the world's top three wine exporters: Spain, Italy and France. Together, the three accounted for more than half of total global exports.
The U.S., in contrast to the overall global market, saw a decrease in exports last year, exporting 8.9% less wine in 2021 than in 2020. This may have been partly due to supply chain snags and to a decrease in vineyard acreage and winemaking.
Overall vineyard acreage in the U.S. has been decreasing since 2014, according to OIV, in part due to growers' efforts to curb oversupply problems.
Wine production in the U.S. was 3% lower in 2021 than the five-year average, which OIV attributed to drought in America's major wine-producing regions.
However, the total volume of wine made in 2021 was 6% higher than in 2020 — a year in which wildfires and smoke taint dramatically reduced winemaking in the U.S.
While the U.S. exported less wine than usual in 2021, it imported a 13% larger volume of wine compared to the year before.
The U.S. remains the largest wine-consuming country in the world.
Although industry leaders say they're concerned about 2022's potential global trade difficulties, there's reason for some optimism: OIV says that the U.S. has "proven to be a resilient market" with strong demand for wine in spite of trade challenges and COVID restrictions.