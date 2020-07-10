Melting mountain snow raised south-central Washington reservoirs in June, supplying enough water for irrigators in the fertile Yakima and Kittitas valleys to receive full allotments for the season, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said Thursday.
A month ago, the bureau predicted farmers with junior water rights would be cut back by nearly 10% beginning in June. The spring was warm and dry, and low- and mid-elevation snow was mostly gone.
During the month, however, moderate temperatures gradually melted snow from above 6,000 feet. The high-elevation snow kept up the reservoirs, which didn't peak until June 27.
Because snow depth is not measured at sites above 6,000 feet, it was hard to tell in early June how much snow was left, said bureau river operations engineer Chris Lynch.
"That wildcard turned out to be an ace," he said. "The high-elevation snow helped, and the way it melted off helped even more."
The Yakima system's five reservoirs received 119% of normal precipitation in June, a secondary boost to the water supply.
"The precipitation was a bonus for us," Lynch said. "The way the weather was in June was really beneficial."
Lynch said the bureau probably won't issue an August outlook unless conditions abruptly change.
The Yakima system irrigates some 464,000 acres.
Last summer, farmers with junior water rights were cut back. Irrigators with senior water rights are not subject to curtailments.