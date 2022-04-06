An Oregon freeze-dried fruit snack company is seeking Chapter 11 protection under the federal Bankruptcy Code, which prevents creditors from seizing assets while a business reorganizes.
The Puff Factory LLC opened two years ago in Hood River, where it freeze-dries pears and other damaged fruit that would usually have gone into the juice market but are instead sold as snack “puffs.”
The company has about $4.3 million in assets and owes more than $8 million to fewer than 50 creditors, according to court documents.
The Puff Factory’s founder, Jacqueline Alexander, has invested more than $2 million of her personal funds in the business and has also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Alexander referred questions to her attorney, who was unavailable for comment as of press time.
Between August 2021 and February 2022, the company’s operations generated $110,500 in cash. Alexander also owns the 40-acre Morale Orchards in Hood River and reported about $73,500 in farm income in 2020, according to court documents.
The Puff Factory has taken out more than $5 million in construction and equipment loans from the USDA. The Rural Community Assistance Corp. nonprofit, its largest unsecured creditor, has a $3 million claim against the company.
Before building the Puff Factory’s facility south of Hood River, the company intended to break ground in Cascade Locks, Ore., but ultimately decided against it.
The Port of Cascade Locks filed a lawsuit alleging breach of lease against the company, but a state judge dismissed that complaint last year, finding that the plaintiff has “shown no right to relief” and “is not entitled to damages.”
The judge also awarded the Puff Factory nearly $300,000 in litigation expenses and fees, but the port has challenged that decision before the Oregon Court of Appeals.
Meanwhile, the Puff Factory is pursuing a federal race discrimination lawsuit against the Port of Cascade Locks, alleging that it was treated less favorably as a Black-owned business compared to similarly-situated white tenants.
The port has provided white-owned businesses with funding that was denied to the Puff Factory and it has never sued any of them, even when they were late with payments and otherwise violated contract requirements, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, “The Port did not take any enforcement action against those businesses, did not forcibly eject them from their leased premises without due process of law, did not cancel their contracts, and did not seek any damages against them.”
The port has filed an answer denying that it racially discriminated against the Puff Factory as a Black-owned business.
A motion to dismiss the case was denied by the federal judge, who determined that Puff Factory’s lawsuit isn’t time-barred and that it makes plausible allegations for which it can pursue relief in court.
However, the federal lawsuit was suspended while the state litigation was underway and the stay was recently extended because the parties expect to meet next month in a settlement conference.