A Washington fruit company said Thursday it will challenge a $156,000 fine levied by the state Department of Labor and Industries for allegedly not enforcing mask and social distancing rules for its workers.
L&I announced the fine Wednesday against Evans Fruit Co. in Cowiche. "We are fighting it, and don't believe everything you read," said owner Jeannette Evans.
"We've done the best we could," she said. "We've got a bunch of government employees who don't know what they're doing."
L&I said it opened an investigation Oct. 14 after an anonymous tip. An investigator saw numerous workers in a fruit-packing warehouse not socially distanced or without barriers between them, according to L&I.
Several workers in the warehouse and office were not wearing masks, according to L&I. The department stated in a press release that a company safety manager said he would not require any worker to wear a mask.
"Masks and distancing requirements are not voluntary," Craig Blackwood, acting assistant director for L&I's Division of Occupational Safety and Health, said in a statement. "Evans Fruit Company's blatant disregard for the rules threatens employee health and safety."
L&I said it ordered Evans to comply within the rules, and the company did within a half hour.
L&I issued a $78,000 fine because workers weren't masked and a second $78,000 fine because they weren't far enough apart or separated by barriers. The department classified the violations as "serious" and "willful."
The department earlier this year fined Evans a total of $6,600 for allegedly not enforcing mask wearing and social distancing, and not taking temperatures. The company has appealed the penalties to the Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals.