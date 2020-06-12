A fourth Asian giant hornet has been found in northwest Washington, expanding the area the giant wasp has been found in Whatcom County.
A wiggling queen hornet was stepped on by a Bellingham resident, who reported the find June 6 to the state Department of Agriculture. The USDA confirmed Thursday it was an Asian giant hornet.
The hornet was found about 15 miles from where one was discovered May 27 and about 20 miles from where two were seen in December.
"We think they are really strong flyers and this could confirm that," state agriculture department spokeswoman Karla Salp said Friday. "It's sad to see it has gone that far, but it's not unexpected."
The two Asian giant hornets found in December were the first U.S. detections ever. The hornet has also been found across the border in British Columbia.
The hornets found near Blaine originated from South Korea, according to a DNA analysis. Hornets analyzed in Canada originated from Japan, suggesting separate introductions.
The hornets are deadly to honey bees. The state agriculture department will hang hundreds of traps in Whatcom County this summer in hopes of learning whether the hornets are becoming established and a threat to pollinators.
As of Friday, the agriculture department had received 1,978 reports online from people who suspect they have found an Asian giant hornet. Reports are coming in from all over the country, even though the hornet has not been found in the U.S. outside Whatcom County.
So far, the department has concluded 758 reports were false alarms. In more than 1,000 cases, the report did not have enough information to make a determination.
The holes in standard wasp traps are too small for Asian giant hornets, so the department is making traps by cutting holes in plastic bottles and baiting them with orange juice and rice wine. The alcohol is intended to discourage bees from being lured in.
The department has posted online trap-making instructions. More than 350 people have reported hanging traps. Most are in northwest Washington, though a few traps are scattered throughout the state.
No one has reported catching a giant hornet. The department won't start trapping until July when worker hornets become active, Salp said.
Eradicating a nascent giant hornet population would be a technical challenge. It could involve tagging individual worker hornets with tracking devices and following them back to their ground nests, Salp said.
Scientists at the University of Exter in England in 2018 reported tying tiny electronic radio tags on hornets with sewing thread. The hornets could carry the tags back to the nest if the tracking devices weighed less than 80% of their body weight, the scientists reported.
Washington and other Western states have successfully eradicated Asian and European gyspy moths by aerial spraying. That approach for the giant hornet would also kill bees, Salp said.
The agriculture department remains concerned that people in their zeal to stop the giant hornet from becoming established will inadvertently kill pollinators, Salp said. The department has discouraged people outside Washington from setting out traps.