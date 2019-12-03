WENATCHEE, Wash. — A former Trump administration chief market intelligence officer will keynote the 115th annual meeting of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association at the Wenatchee Convention Center on Dec. 9.
Andrew Busch was a financial adviser to major mutual funds, hedge funds, U.S. treasury secretaries and the White House before becoming the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s first chief market intelligence officer in 2017.
In that role he advised the commission chairman, directed a team of 30 market researchers and communicated with the Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Treasury, Congress, the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Reserve of New York and the White House.
From the perspective of a 35-year career, Busch breaks down the complexity of the economy, politics and technology.
About 1,000 growers typically attend the annual meeting of the Washington tree fruit industry.
Other opening morning speakers include: Jon DeVaney, association president; Jim Bair, president and CEO of U.S. Apple Association; Ines Hanrahan, executive director of the Washington State Tree Fruit Research Commission; George Kantor, senior systems scientist at Carnegie Mellon University, on technology in tree fruit; and a panel of tree fruit marketers.
The meeting continues Dec. 10 and 11 with sessions on the new Washington State University Cosmic Crisp apple and horticultural and industry topics.
The meeting agenda and information about the association is available at: www.wstfa.org.