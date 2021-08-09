TOKYO — The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council has teamed up with Pagoda, China's largest fruit shop chain with over 4,700 outlets, to celebrate the first-ever export of fresh U.S. blueberries to the mainland China market.
The celebration followed the arrival of the first shipment of fresh U.S. blueberries to China, following years of bilateral negotiations.
"Thank you to the Agricultural Trade Office of the U.S. Consulate General in Guangzhou, the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, and other partners for cooperating with Pagoda," company Group Commodity Center general manager Zhang Wangbo said in media reports.
“We will leverage Pagoda’s strong brand and sales channels to promote these blueberries so that more Chinese consumers can understand, taste and fall in love with USA blueberries," Zhang said.
The 2,000-pound shipment of blueberries was grown by Norris Farms in Umpqua, Ore., and sent via air freight by Superfresh Growers in Yakima, Wash.
The blueberries were specially selected to match the demand of Pagoda’s customers for large and sweet berries, media reported.
The blueberries were to be sold in a limited number of Pagoda stores in the Pearl River and Yangtze River deltas as a premium-grade product due to their size and sweetness.
U.S. fresh blueberries are one of several U.S. agricultural products that received new or expanded access under the Jan. 15, 2020, U.S.-China Economic and Trade Agreement.
USDA's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service and China’s General Administration of Customs signed a work plan in May 2020 outlining measures U.S. producers must follow to export blueberries to China.
Under the work plan, fresh blueberries from Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey and North Carolina may be exported to China after fumigation.
California, Oregon and Washington state blueberries may be exported using a systems approach instead of fumigation to control pests.
A U.S. Embassy in Beijing spokesperson told the Capital Press in an email there are no limits to the blueberry volumes the U.S. can export to China.
Blueberries fall under the WTO's HS 08104000 tariff line. The most-favored nation rate under this category ranges from 15 to 30%, the spokesperson said.
China has placed 15% retaliatory Section 232 and 30% Section 301 tariffs on U.S. fruit, the spokesperson said.
Under the tariff exclusion process, importers may receive exclusions to China’s retaliatory Section 301 tariffs, the spokesperson said.
"For this reason, total tariffs may range from 30% to 75%," the spokesperson said.
Norris Farms CFO Gage Thompson told the Capital Press in an email it is still too soon to quantify the export's impact on his company.
"But we are excited about the opportunity to continue our business with China," Thompson said.
"We are hopeful that this will lead to more robust exports to China in future years and be a boon to the U.S. blueberry industry and consumers in China," he said.