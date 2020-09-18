DRYDEN, Wash. — Grabbing d’Anjou pears in both hands and with a finger at the base of the stem, Vicente Rivera twists upward quickly, picking so fast that you’ll miss it if you blink.
Crews are in the final push of pear harvest in the upper Wenatchee Valley, a place locals revere as the best microclimate for growing pears in the world.
Rivera’s gray beard, his skill and speed speak of his 25 years of experience. At 53, he’s older than most pickers but few are as fast. Where trees are fully loaded, he can fill a large wooden bin in an hour. He earns $23 per bin.
Pacific Northwest pear harvest began in late July in Medford, Ore., and wraps up in late September or early October in higher elevations of Hood River, Ore., and Washington’s upper Wenatchee Valley.
The crop is estimated at 16.6 million, 44-pound boxes, up 2% from the 2019 crop of 16.3 million boxes and down 5% from the five-year average of 17.4 million. The record was 21.6 million in 2013.
The Aug. 18 estimate by Pear Bureau Northwest in Portland was about three months later than normal for greater accuracy, said Kevin Moffitt, president of the bureau, which is the industry’s promotional arm.
By district, Wenatchee leads at 7.1 million boxes, followed by Mid-Columbia (the Washington and Oregon sides of the Columbia River at Hood River) at 6.9 million, Yakima at 2.1 million and Medford at 432,120.
In 2019, Wenatchee fell from first place for the first time in at least 25 years due to spring frost damage right after bloom. Mid-Columbia surpassed it by 2 million boxes.
Spring frost was a problem again this year, but not as great, says Wayne Reiman, 58, a fourth-generation Dryden grower.
“Down on the river, we were getting 45 bins per acre, which is good but not the 55 to 60 we all want,” Reiman said.
Lighter yield areas are more prone to cork and there is some but not as much as a few years ago, Reiman said.
Cork is a calcium deficiency from too much heat early in the growing season that causes dimples of decay.
Labor is tight overall and generally tighter for growers using H-2A-visa foreign guestworkers because they can’t house as many due to state COVID-19 housing restrictions, Reiman said.
“We’re still getting off enough fruit every day to hold off maturity problems. COVID-19 and wildfire smoke are concerns but don’t seem to be having much impact on harvest,” said Greg Rains, horticulturalist and fieldman for Blue Star Growers Inc., a cooperative in Cashmere.
The Northwest crop is generally good quality and size range with profit potential domestically and overseas, Moffitt said.
Smaller fruit is preferred for export but in recent seasons more of it has been selling domestically in bags, he said.
Domestic shipments have started strong because of a smaller California crop and fewer imports, Moffitt said.
“We expect a profitable season. Bartlett should be in high demand all season. California will finish up about five weeks earlier than last year. Northwest size and quality are excellent and movement is off to a strong start,” said Brian Focht, manager of the Washington and Mid-Columbia Pear Marketing Associations in Wenatchee.
Freight-on-board prices of No. 1 grade Bartlett, size 90 and larger, are at or above 80 cents per pound ($35.20 per box) and 65 cents ($28.60 per box) for smaller sizes, Focht said.
“Our hope is d’Anjou will follow suit when their shipments ramp up about Nov. 1,” he said.
Washington’s 2019 fresh and processed pear production was valued at $145.1 million, down from an average of $234.7 million the previous five years, according to USDA. Oregon was $108.7 million in 2019, down from an average of $149.2 million the prior five years.
Moffitt said probably 35% to 39% of the crop will be exported, like last season. More than 50% of that has gone to Mexico the past five seasons.
“The exchange rate and an overall economic slowdown are the two biggest concerns in that market, but a slight improvement over the 3.5 million boxes could be achieved,” he said.
The bureau will spend $398,000 of federal Agricultural Trade Promotion money there this season and $395,700 in Canada, the second largest market.
Another $200,000 will be spent in India and $300,000 is being held for China if conditions improve.
China peaked at 185,000 boxes in 2013-14, dwindled to just over 2,000 in the 2018-19 season due to tariffs and was 4,000 boxes last season. Moffitt is hopeful for 15,000 to 20,000 boxes this season.
Chinese pear production maybe down 25% this year, which should help the Northwest in Southeast Asia, he said.
Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are growth opportunities particularly with an expectation of less competition from the Southern Hemisphere, Moffitt said.
Green d’Anjou leads the winter pear forecast at 8.5 million boxes. That’s followed by: Bosc, 2.2 million; Red d’ Anjou, 921,698; Comice, 136,244; Forelle, 43,210; Seckel, 29,360; Concorde, 28,000; and others at 37,564.
Summer/fall pears are led by Green Bartlett at 4.2 million boxes followed by Starkrimson at 279,056 and Red Bartlett and others at 63,108.
Organic pears are included in the forecast at 1.9 million boxes, up from 1.3 million in 2019.