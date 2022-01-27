A federal rule requiring foreign farmworkers to be vaccinated against COVID before entering the U.S. could delay or strand workers at the border, National Council of Agricultural Employers President Michael Marsh said Wednesday.
The Department of Homeland Security rejected pleas to exempt essential workers, such as truck drivers and farmworkers, from a mandate that applies to all foreign travelers. The rule went into effect Jan. 22 and will remain in place until at least April 21.
Farmworkers coming to the U.S. on H-2A visas must show proof that they have been fully inoculated with vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization.
Other vaccinations, such as the Russian vaccine Sputnik, are approved in Mexico, but not in the U.S.
Marsh said H-2A workers unable to show proof or who have been immunized with an unapproved vaccine will be turned away or stalled at the border for weeks until they are fully vaccinated.
"I'm very concerned we'll have potentially a large shortage of agricultural workers this season," he said.
DHS cited a surge in COVID cases driven by the Omicron variant in declining to exempt essential workers. Foreign travelers deemed "non-essential" have been required to show proof of vaccination since Nov. 8.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended extending the requirement to essential travelers. DHS said rapidly increasing cases and the growing availability of vaccines justified the broader mandate.
American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said the vaccination requirement will worsen food-supply problems.
"We are extremely concerned that the Department of Homeland Security's decision to require essential workers be vaccinated before entering the United States will limit agriculture's ability to grow safe and nutritious food," he said in a statement.
Washington had the fourth highest number of H-2A jobs in the U.S last year, trailing Florida, Georgia and California. The U.S. Department of Labor certified 28,727 H-2A positions in the state.
WAFLA director of visa services Ryan Ogburn said he expects Washington farmers to request more foreign workers this year, but most will be returning workers who were fully vaccinated last year while in the U.S.
"I don't think it will be too much of an issue," he said. "At least for Washington state, any effect will be rather marginal."
Farmers must try to recruit U.S. workers to fill jobs before applying to hire foreign farmworkers. The Washington Employment Security Department last year stepped up recruiting efforts, but did not find any domestic workers to fill farm jobs.
Ogburn said the competition for labor remains fierce.
Nationwide, the Labor Department in 2021 certified 317,619 H-2A positions, a 15% increase over the year before. The national rate of increase was more than double the 7% growth in Washington.
Marsh said he expects another large increase in the demand for foreign farmworkers.
A worker arriving at the border without proof of vaccination will need at least two weeks to become fully vaccinated and several more weeks for two-dose vaccines.
Agricultural employers had sought to test and vaccinate workers after they entered the U.S. to avoid delays at the border.
"Unfortunately, the Department of Homeland Security did not quite see it the way we did," Marsh said.