Water-testing requirements under the federal Produce Safety Rule would change under a new U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposal.
FDA Dec. 2 proposed a new rule that would require comprehensive assessments of water quality. The agency at the same time gave states that administer and enforce the Produce Safety Rule, including Idaho, discretion in enforcing the current rule’s water requirements.
The Produce Safety Rule applies to produce that is eaten raw and is tied to the Food Safety Modernization Act. FDA’s introduction of the new proposed standard means water-related compliance deadlines will be extended from Jan. 26 to a yet-to-be determined date.
“The Idaho State Department of Agriculture will continue their inspection frequency for covered farms and, as we have done in the past, will apply enforcement discretion on the current water requirements of the rule,” said Pamm Juker, the department’s produce safety administrator.
She said the department will enforce any new final rule.
Meanwhile, representatives of Idaho farms and facilities the Produce Safety Rule covers can weigh in during a 120-day comment period that began Dec. 6.
FDA plans virtual public meetings at 9:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Mountain Time Feb. 14 and at 6:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Feb. 25.
FDA said the assessments required under the proposed rule would help identify and mitigate hazards in water used to grow produce. A goal is to avert outbreaks of food-borne illnesses linked to pre-harvest water, including water coming from nearby land.
Juker said that under the proposed rule, covered farms would be required to conduct pre-harvest water assessments once a year, and whenever a change occurs that may introduce contamination risk to produce or food contact surfaces.
The assessments would address water-quality factors including the agricultural water system and practices, crop characteristics and environmental conditions.
Juker said the state Department of Agriculture since 2019 has inspected all farms and facilities covered by the Produce Safety Rule. The state began inspecting large farms in 2019, small farms in 2020 and very small operations this year.
The state has about 85 covered farms and facilities. The number varies because of crop rotations.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.