ELKTON, Ore. — When Robin Loznak is not in his quiet hazelnut orchard along the Umpqua River, he might be found in a totally different environment.
Loznak’s side job as a photojournalist has taken him to areas devastated by earthquakes, hurricanes, oil spills, tornados, wildfires and war. As an independent contractor, he’s made several trips with Heart to Heart International teams, most recently in mid-March and in early May to eastern European countries that border Ukraine, a country that has been at war since Russia invaded it in late February.
“I specialize as a photographer, videographer and communicator,” said Loznak. “My job is to show how Heart to Heart International is responding — to get photos and videos pushed out to the media and to social media so Heart to Heart stakeholders, donors and partners can see what is happening on the ground.”
Heart to Heart International was founded in 1992 and is a global humanitarian organization based in Lenexa, Kan. According to its website, the organization’s mission is “to improve healthcare access around the world by ensuring quality care is provided equitably in medically under-resourced communities in disaster situations.”
Loznak explained that Heart to Heart typically doesn’t respond to conflicts, but did in this case with a goal of helping Ukraine refugees as they arrived in neighboring countries. During the March trip, the team visited a border crossing in Romania and a crossing in Moldova. At both sites, Ukraine refugees were being given hot food, drinks and access to medical services.
Heart to Heart had a $19 million shipment of medical supplies shipped to Romania and then HOPE Worldwide, another international nonprofit, figured out the logistics and transportation for getting the supplies to refugees or to those in need in Ukraine. HOPE Worldwide’s mission is serving the poor and needy around the world.
Loznak took photos and videos of refugees coming across the border and receiving services.
After a week’s visit, the Heart to Heart team drove to Poland for its scheduled trip back to the U.S., but Loznak, who was vaccinated, tested positive for COVID. He had to quarantine in a motel room for seven days before receiving a doctor’s approval to fly home.
Loznak was able to get on a tractor and mow grass down the rows of his hazelnut orchard before flying out to Slovakia, another country that borders Ukraine, on May 4. The purpose of this trip for the Heart to Heart team was to meet with The Gorta Group, an Irish nonprofit that specializes in providing medical and humanitarian supplies into conflict zones.
Although the Heart to Heart team did not intend to enter Ukraine during this trip, on short notice the three members did drive 5 miles over the border to Uzhhorod to meet with Gorta officials. This area had had no previous war activities, but then air raid sirens went off during the meeting.
The team and others moved to a bomb shelter below a restaurant, continuing their meeting, before the all-clear signal was given 90 minutes later. No bombs fell and the Heart to Heart team returned to Slovakia where a $16 million shipment of medical supplies was documented and transferred to Gorta for delivery into Ukraine.
The team returned home May 10.
“My past experience as a news photographer really helps with my ability to be quick in getting information out from disaster zones,” said Loznak. “I spent 20 years documenting small community events and now I want to be there and to document important events around the world.”
“I feel using my photographic skills is helpful,” he added. “I believe what Heart to Heart is doing is valuable and important. My photographs and videos are showing the world what is going on and allows people to open their hearts to help Heart to Heart provide even more care. I seriously do feel good about what we’re doing and that documenting it is important.”