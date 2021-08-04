NEWBERG, Ore. — Annie Brown of Dolce Farm and Orchards likes to offer three categories of fruit preserves to her customers: what they know, what they should know and what they don’t know.
“I enjoy it, that’s the most important thing, and it’s nice to have people taste something they’ve never had before,” Brown said. “Most people haven’t had chutney or tasted a black currant.”
Dolce produces micro-batch chutneys and fruit preserves, as well as raw honey and hazelnuts that are grown using organic methods. Brown’s fruit choices are influenced by her travels abroad, and she sells the products at local farmers markets.
Brown and her husband, Kevin, bought their 50-acre property in 2003. Originally, Kevin wanted to grow Pinot noir grapes, but when their crops kept failing they planted hazelnuts instead. They now have 45 acres of Oregon's most popular nuts.
The other 5 acres are Annie’s orchard. She grows a wide variety of fruits and nuts, including: walnuts, persimmons, several plum varieties, quinces, black and red currants, marionberries, loganberries, haskaps, seedless table grapes, tayberries, black berries, raspberries, elderberries, several cherry varieties such as montmorency, peaches and medlars.
“I like different, unusual berries more than the standard berries; it’s more interesting,” she said. “We have enough of a mono-crop here. Having that diversity, it’s richer and more fulfilling.”
The inspiration for Brown’s fruit choices comes from her time living abroad with her husband. They have lived in or visited Austria, Germany, England, Italy, France, China and South Africa.
“I remember the first time I saw red currants. I was in Austria and they were in this little basket,” she said. “It was fresh and sour, and I was like, ‘Wow! What are these?’”
Brown was taught how to can by her mother and grandmother. Her grandmother grew up on a farm in Pennsylvania and grew 10 kinds of apples, some of which they dried, others they made into applesauce and some they kept fresh.
“When you have so much fruit and a plethora of pears, what are you going to do with all that fruit? You make pear butter and pear jelly,” she said.
All of the processing is done in her kitchen and her yield each year depends on what grows. Sometimes she’ll make a batch that is only two to three jars and sometimes it’s up to 10 to 14.
“So if something is fruitful, something else might not be; we didn’t have much haskap this year,” she said. “It ebbs and flows with the warming climate and things changing.”
Although Dolce Farm is a micro-operation, Brown wants to keep it that way. She said she makes enough for markets but she doesn’t have any interest going to the grocery store and processing the preserves elsewhere.
The biggest challenge that Brown faces is being deemed too “exotic” by customers. Interest in certain fruits or berries varies depending on which market she goes to, and it can be difficult to plan for different palates.
“If I enjoy it, I’ll make it no matter what,” she said. “It’s chutney, but I love it. Like black currant. Maybe it doesn’t move as fast, but it’s truly magnificent.”
The biggest reward for Brown is when a customer falls in love with something new. Unexpectedly, she said, many of those customers are children. She has even had one child spend his allowance on her preserves.
“It’s really exciting when kids will try black currant jam and be like, ‘Mommy I want that,’” she said. “You wouldn’t think kids would want these really unusual, unique flavors. Sometimes I make tomato jams with spices (which) they have in South Africa, and a kid grabs his mom saying, ‘You have to try this!’”