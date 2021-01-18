OLYMPIA — Two Washington farms groups are pushing the Inslee administration to write new farmworker housing rules, taking into account that coronavirus vaccinations are coming.
The current rules were set last spring as health officials scrambled to contain COVID-19. The rules limit the use of bunk beds, cutting housing capacity. The rules were temporary, but are still in effect eight months later.
With thousands of guestworkers arriving soon, merely rolling over last year's rules will hurt agriculture, according to the Washington Farm Bureau and labor supplier WAFLA.
The two organizations are petitioning Gov. Jay Inslee to repeal the emergency rules and order up ones that recognize the possibility of having an inoculated workforce.
"We're just trying to press the governor to give us some certainty," Farm Bureau CEO John Stuhlmiller said. "We're trying to stop this crazy thing of governing by (emergency rule) without public input."
Farm Bureau and WAFLA submitted the petition Jan. 13. The governor has seven days to respond. A governor's spokeswoman said officials planned to discuss the petition Friday.
The Department of Labor and Industries set the housing rules May 13. Farmworker advocates alleged the rules were insufficient, but a judge said that L&I did the best it could to react quickly to a health crisis.
Farm groups also had their complaints, though they didn't sue. L&I indicated in September it would revisit the rules. So far, it's extended the emergency rules every 120 days with only minor changes.
"We are continuing to gather information from the implementation of the emergency rules and will use it to inform potential permanent changes," an L&I spokesman said in an email.
"Because the permanent rules are still in the development phase, there's no estimate on how long they take to complete," he said.
About 15,000 guest farmworkers that must be housed will arrive in the next two months, WAFLA executive director Dan Fazio said, whose organization helps farms recruit seasonal foreign workers.
Farms are ready to test and quarantine incoming workers, and the state should prepare to immunize them, Fazio said.
Vaccinations would align with L&I's concerns last spring that farmworkers in group housing were vulnerable to COVID-19, he said. "People living in congregate housing need to be prioritized."
The Health Department plans to vaccinate health-care workers, emergency responders and nursing home residents first, followed by people over 70 and people over 50 in group housing, including farmworkers. There is no timeline.
In the petition to Inslee, the Farm Bureau and WAFLA outline objections they have to the 8-month-old emergency rules.
The rules allow workers to travel and live close together in groups of 15. Farm groups say there is no scientific basis to limit co-horts to 15.
The farm groups say that it's not feasible to keep windows open in cold weather. Also, the rules require farms to let in "community-based outreach workers." Farm groups say unscreened visitors risk spreading the virus to workers.
The farm groups also allege that continually renewing emergency rules are depriving farmers of the chance to comment on rules that infringe on property rights. The petition hints at a lawsuit.
"We'll use all our legal remedies possible to protect the industry," Stuhlmiller said.