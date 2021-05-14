OLYMPIA — Two farm groups petitioned Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday to immediately lift emergency COVID restrictions on housing seasonal farmworkers, arguing the rules are out of step with new federal advice on masks and social distancing for the fully vaccinated.
The governor has seven days to repeal the rules or explain to the Washington Farm Bureau and Wafla why he won't.
The groups say the rules are unnecessary, especially after Inslee said Thursday that businesses will fully reopen June 30.
Inslee's announcement trailed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new position that immunized people can safely interact indoors or outdoors without masks or socially distancing.
Washington's farmworker housing rules call for masks, social distancing and isolating workers, even if fully vaccinated. The rules will be in effect until Sept. 6 unless the Inslee administration changes course.
Wafla CEO Dan Fazio said vaccination rates among farmworkers exceed those of the public, making farmworker housing safer than other settings cited by the CDC.
"We are 90% vaccinated with a goal of 100%, and we have these ridiculous regulations in place," he said. "There is no emergency once you have 90% of the people vaccinated. That's what the CDC is trying to say."
The governor's office declined to comment, saying it was waiting to hear from the Department of Labor and Industries. An L&I spokesman Thursday said the agency was reviewing the rules.
The Farm Bureau and Wafla, a guestworker supplier, have been pressing L&I and the Department of Health for months to loosen the rules, or plan ahead for when farmworkers are vaccinated.
The rules, a year old, reduced housing capacity, imposing hardships on farmers and forcing more workers to live in the community, where they are more likely to contract COVID, according to the farm groups.
Farm Bureau CEO John Stuhlmiller said he hasn't seen a sign from the administration that the rules will change.
"We need these economically crippling restrictions lifted like the governor is doing for the rest of the state," he said. "All the facts point to having them go away now."
The Farm Bureau and Wafla challenged the rules in a lawsuit filed in February in Yakima County. The groups won a few concessions. The state, however, was granted a change of venue to Thurston County, stalling the suit's progress. The case is not currently before a judge.
The farm groups continue to ask for the science behind limiting bunk beds to shelters with no more than 15 workers. The workers must be isolated in "pods."
Vaccinated pods can mingle on buses and kitchens with other vaccinated pods, providing workers wear masks and socially distance. The CDC says masks and social distancing are not needed, the farm groups note.
The farm groups also complain the rules let union and legal aid representatives visit farmworker housing, even if they're not vaccinated.
State law allows groups to petition the governor to repeal emergency rules.