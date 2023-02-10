SALEM — Throughout his life, Stephen Zielinski was always passionate about farming.
Zielinski began working with his father, Edward, on the family's orchard in northeast Salem after returning home from the Korean War, where he served in the Army. He would purchase the farm in 1969, growing mostly apples, pears and peaches.
Today, E.Z. Orchards — named for Edward Zielinski — is a popular destination in the Mid-Willamette Valley, with its classic red barn-style market selling locally grown produce. The farm also hosts an annual harvest festival and pumpkin patch in October.
John Zielinski, Stephen's youngest son, now manages the market on Hazelgreen Road. He said his dad remained active in the business even after "retiring," enthusiastically running errands to pick up supplies and meeting with other growers.
"If it were up to him, he never would have fully stopped," John Zielinski said. "It was just ingrained in him."
Stephen Zielinski died Feb. 6 at 90 years old. He is survived by his brother, Warren; five children, Mary, Mark, Kevin, Theresa and John; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Zielinski was born in Salem to parents Edward and Anne on Oct. 12, 1932.
He married his wife, Eileen, on Nov. 24, 1956. She preceded him in death in 2018.
From an early age, John said they picked up their dad's love of agriculture and caring for the land.
He remembers being awakened with his brothers and sisters in the middle of the night during bloom and hustling outside when temperatures dipped too low. They would light hundreds of diesel-fueled heaters in the orchard to protect the vulnerable fruit buds from frost.
"You had to get them lit as quickly as possible. It was an adventure," John said, adding that hundreds of the glowing lights made for a beautiful, if slightly eerie, sight.
In addition to John running the E.Z. Orchards Farm Market, Mark and Kevin continue to operate the 165-acre orchard, which in recent years has added hazelnuts to the mix. Kevin has also been in charge of the farm's apple cider business since 2009.
More than anything, John said the lessons he learned from his father boiled down to three things: faith, family and farming.
A devout Catholic, Stephen often volunteered at church and with the Knights of Columbus. He was on the Marion County Historical Society Board, and the Northwest Pear Bureau.
When he wasn't busy tending the orchard, Stephen's second passion was cars. He enjoyed restoring old vehicles, was a member of the local Model A Club and was proud to have won best in show one year at the Forest Grove Concours d’Elegance car show with his Mercedes-Benz 220A Cabriolet.
"That was the cherry on top of the whole dessert," John said. "He always wanted to have an award-winning car, and he finally achieved it."
Stephen and Eileen also traveled much of the world together, once John and his brothers were old enough to start managing day-to-day operations at the orchard.
They made trips across Europe, visited orchards in New Zealand and Australia, and even volunteered as part of a group that went to Poland for six weeks in 1988 to help farmers there transition from government-run farms under communism to private farms, teaching modern agricultural and marketing practices.
"He always liked to see new things," John said. "He was always going on the next adventure."
In the community, John said his dad was well-known for his quick wit and friendly, outgoing personality.
"He liked to joke with everybody. He was just very open and welcoming of people," he said.
A celebration of life for Stephen Zielinski will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Keizer, followed by a private internment at Brooks Catholic Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the Marion-Polk Food Share, or the Northwest Vintage Car and Motorcycle Museum.
