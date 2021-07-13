MODESTO, Calif. — USDA on Monday reported the 2021 California almond crop is likely to be 10% smaller than last year during a severe statewide drought.
The California Almond Objective Measurement Report, an annual crop forecast by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, estimated the 2021 crop will weigh in at 2.8 billion meat pounds, compared to last year's record 3.1 billion pounds.
The average kernel weight for all varieties sampled was 1.46 grams, down 3% from the 2020 average weight — a possible indicator of drought impacts on nut size.
The drop comes during a difficult water year. Experts say drought stress to trees, water restrictions and deficit irrigating may be contributing to the smaller expected harvest.
This June was the driest Central California has seen in 127 years, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System, maintained by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Richard Waycott, president and CEO of the Almond Board of California, said he's not worried about a smaller harvest. The past two years, 2019 and 2020, were "super bumper crop years," he said, and 2021's predicted 2.8-billion-pound crop falls more in line with "conventional wisdom" of what he would expect from existing acreage.
Year over year, as California almond acreage grows, crop volumes usually grow too — but not always. Four out of the past 10 USDA June reports have shown a decrease rather than increase in expected poundage.
A smaller 2021 crop, Waycott said, may not be bad. While the industry doesn't have "excessive inventories" from last season, he said, there are some nuts in storage due in part to COVID-related disruptions. A smaller supply this year could mean better prices for growers.
"With such strong demand, competition for the 2021 crop could lead to a much-needed increase in the return for growers, which is currently below the cost of production due to the recent record crop," he said.
Waycott said he believes the 2021 crop is a good size and the industry is still "a long ways" from satiating global demand.
"The report still forecasts a really large crop, and it's further proof that California is an ideal place to grow almonds, even in difficult times," Kent Stenderup, chair of the Almond Board of California, said in a statement.
But not everyone feels growing almonds is worthwhile in drought.
According to Western Growers, representing fruit, vegetable and tree nut growers, some growers are ripping out acreage this year, including Ross Franson of Woolf Farming in Fresno.
Franson is knocking down almond trees in his 400-acre orchard.
"Around this time of year, we'd normally be prepping for harvest," Franson told Western Growers. "But due to the dire drought that's going on in the state of California right now, we made the decision to pull these trees out simply because we didn't have the water to irrigate them."
Waycott, of the Almond Board, said as he drives along the Interstate 5 this summer, he also sometimes sees missing orchard blocks. Waycott, however, backed by USDA data, says more growers are still entering the industry than leaving it, and overall acreage remains on the rise.