The Environmental Protection Agency affirmed Friday that it will ban all residue of the pesticide chlorpyrifos on food, dismissing objections by farmers, chemical companies and several foreign countries.
Food crops treated after Monday with chlorpyrifos will be considered adulterated and barred from interstate commerce. Non-food uses will remain allowed, including applications to fruit trees that won't bear fruit within a year, according to the EPA.
The EPA, meeting a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deadline, announced the ban in August. Farm groups asked the agency to exempt crops particularly dependent on chlorpyrifos or to delay the ban to give growers time to use up stocks.
Republican lawmakers also asked for a delay, as did Ecuador, Colombia and five pepper-producing countries in Asia that feared being shut out of the U.S. market.
The EPA said Friday it couldn't wait any longer to ban chlorpyrifos under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.
Chlorpyrifos residue on food by itself is enough to ban the pesticide. The agency, however, concluded that potential aggregate exposure through food, residential and landscaping uses and drinking water exceeded safe levels, particularly for infants and unborn children.
The ban is unrelated to farmworker safety, though in a press release an EPA official implied that it was.
"Today’s action shows how EPA continues to put the health and safety of the public first, particularly that of children and farmworkers," said Michal Freedhoff, assistant administrator for chemical safety.
"After more than a decade of studying a large body of science, EPA is taking the next step towards the cancellation of the use of chlorpyrifos on food," she said.
Chlorpyrifos has been registered in the U.S. since 1965 and has more than 50 registered uses. The EPA estimated in 2021 that 43,430 farms use chlorpyrifos at least once a year.
Anti-pesticide groups petitioned the EPA in 2007 to ban chlorpyrifos. The Obama EPA resisted pressure from the 9th Circuit to rule on the petition, leaving the decision to the Trump EPA.
The Trump EPA denied the petition, but said it would continue to review the pesticide's uses.
In June, however, the 9th Circuit ordered EPA to ban or modify registered uses within 60 days.
In a notice due to be published Monday in the Federal Register, the EPA said evaluating chlorpyrifos was complex, but the court was restless.
It was simply not possible to leave tolerances in place for more growing seasons in light of the court's impatience, according to the EPA.
Some states had already banned chlorpyrifos and some pesticide companies had stopped manufacturing it. Nevertheless, farm groups fought to retain the chemical.
"It was on its way out," Washington Farm Bureau CEO John Stuhlmiller said. "Unfortunately, it still takes an important tool out of the toolbox.
"The science was not as crystal clear as I would have liked to see," he said. "It just became the unpopular thing."
Soybean farmers, sugar beet growers and tart cherry orchardists in Michigan asked EPA to hold hearings on the ban, as did Gharda Chemicals International. The EPA rejected the requests, saying no one offered any new evidence to consider.
At the least, farm groups hoped the agency would adopt a proposal the Trump EPA made in 2020 to reduce exposure by limiting chlorpyrifos to 11 crops in select states.
The EPA said Friday the 11-crop limit was "just a proposal" and that it didn't want to pick "winners and losers."
The EPA said studies on how chlorpyrifos affects children lacked details, such as exposure levels and what other chemicals infants and expectant mothers were exposed to.
EPA also said sample sizes were small and that it didn't have access to raw data to evaluate findings. Nevertheless, the EPA concluded the studies were "strong" and pointed to chlorpyrifos harming young brains.