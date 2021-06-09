The Emmett Cherry Festival, a large event held in connection with the local cherry harvest, is back.
The festival, slated for June 16-19 in Emmett, Idaho, typically draws 50,000-55,000 people over four days, said Tina Hefley, chief operating and financial officer of the Gem County Chamber of Commerce.
It was canceled last year due to state COVID-19 restrictions. The chamber instead provided a map to orchards that hosted U-pick events.
“We are happy to have it back. It really helps our local businesses,” Hefley said.
This year’s festival, the 86th, will use the “Cherry(sh) the Memories” theme local schoolchildren selected for 2020.
Locally grown cherries will be available.
“Right now it looks like everyone’s got cherries,” Hefley said, referring to Emmett-area orchards. Last year’s yield was below average due to frost.
“The crop is looking much better,” said Crimson Gem Orchards owner-operator Lance Phillips, a chamber board member involved in the festival.
Yields in local orchards appear to be 60-70% of normal, depending on location, he said. Yields last year were 5-15% of normal.
About a dozen cherry orchards operate in the Emmett area.
Hefley said the festival is free except for the carnival. It will follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19.