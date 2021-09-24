DAYTON, Ore. — Rain was coming.
For Rodriguez Family Vineyard in the Willamette Valley, that meant harvest had to wrap up sooner than planned: a tug-of-war with time.
Elena Rodriguez, 38, the vineyard's co-owner, worked alongside her team Sept. 15 to pick Pinot noir winegrapes before the rain set in. As Rodriguez picked and plucked, she slipped between speaking English and Spanish, offering a hand here, laughing with an employee there.
"A lot of farm owners have a hard time finding enough workers," said Rodriguez. "I've never really struggled to find labor. I think it's a relationship thing, a cultural thing."
Rodriguez has found many of her workers through being part of the Latino community: moving in the same circles, making friends and working with relatives.
Rodriguez Family Vineyard is among a handful of Latino-owned vineyards in Oregon. Nationally, too, the vineyard shines out among a minority. USDA Census of Agriculture data from 2017 showed that just 3.3% of U.S. producers were of "Spanish, Hispanic or Latino origin."
Elena Rodriguez, who runs the farm with her brother, Leo Rodriguez, is a winemaker, award-winning entrepreneur and innovative viticulturist. But the journey has been far from easy.
Rodriguez's father, Baudelio Rodriguez, was raised on a cattle ranch in Durango, Mexico. Seeking a better life, he immigrated to the U.S. in the 1970s.
For decades, Baudelio was a farmworker rotating between crops: strawberries, cherries, apples.
Elena's parents dreamed of owning land. Her father worked in agriculture and her mother gradually worked her way from certified nursing assistant to a registered nurse.
Elena lived in a single-wide trailer with eight people — her parents, three siblings, grandma and uncle — while her family saved to buy land.
In 1996, the family finally purchased their first piece of land in Dayton, and in 2005, at the prompting of a friend, Baudelio planted the vineyard.
Elena Rodriguez always loved farm life but had no intention of farming after graduation. Like her mother, she pursued nursing.
"Then in 2014, Dad was done farming. He was tired," Rodriguez said.
She saw the work her family had done and realized that without another generation to carry on the legacy, it would be lost.
"I'll go home and give it a shot," she recalls thinking.
The long shot turned into a lifestyle.
"I kind of fell in love with it," she said.
She started part time, co-owning the farm with her brother. She then took classes in Chemeketa Community College's Wine Studies program.
Around 2015, friends encouraged her to try winemaking. Up to that point, her family had only sold winegrapes; but in 2016, Rodriguez started making wine, and in 2018, her family launched a brand: "Alumbra Cellars."
Alumbra is the Spanish word for "shining light;" Rodriguez says she wants to shine a light on the hard work of her family and vineyard workers.
Today, local wine leaders say Rodriguez herself is a shining light, always innovating.
Her vineyard, for example, lies on the valley floor, susceptible to water-logged soils. To combat this, Rodriguez is experimenting with French tiles, devised to drain fields through underground drain tile.
She's also an innovator through the way she invests in employees. Rodriguez sits on the board of AHIVOY, a nonprofit educational program for vineyard workers. At Chemeketa, Rodriguez facilitates a free course on viticulture for farmworkers.
"There's a lot of focus on me as the winemaker, but it's a team effort. Without my vineyard workers, I couldn't do it," she said.