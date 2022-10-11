The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit against a major Washington fruit producer for alleged sexual discrimination against a former worker.

The complaint claims that Monson Fruit of Selah, Wash., unlawfully retaliated against the female employee for accusing a manager of sexual harassment.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

