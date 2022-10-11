The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit against a major Washington fruit producer for alleged sexual discrimination against a former worker.
The complaint claims that Monson Fruit of Selah, Wash., unlawfully retaliated against the female employee for accusing a manager of sexual harassment.
Apart from growing apples, cherries, apricots, peaches and pears, the company operates fruit packing and cold storage facilities and provides farm property management services.
According to EEOC, the worker endured a hostile work environment due to her manager’s repeated sexual comments and advances, such as offering money and better working conditions in exchange for sex.
The federal agency claims Monson “failed to take prompt and effective remedial action to stop the male manager’s sexual harassment” when she initially complained about his inappropriate behavior.
When the employee tried minimizing contact with the manager by transferring to another position, he retaliated by firing her husband and denying help offered to other pregnant workers, the EEOC said.
After her maternity leave, the employee left Monson Fruit because the conditions were so intolerable as to amount to a “constructive discharge,” the complaint said.
The EEOC seeks financial damages on behalf of the former worker and her husband in an amount to be determined at trial, as well as an injunction barring the company from unlawful employment practices.
The former employee previously filed her own lawsuit against Monson Fruit, which she now seeks to consolidate with the EEOC’s complaint while preserving her state law claims against the company.
In her lawsuit, the worker alleges that Monson Fruit was “already on notice of the manager’s inappropriate sexual conduct with subordinates,” even before she complained about his actions.
The employee said the manager in question was known for sexually harassing other workers at the fruit packing warehouse, including one who’d been forced out of the job, but the company “had taken no or little action to stop the harassment,” the complaint said.
According to the employee’s lawsuit, Monson Fruit did not interview key witnesses and failed to conduct an effective investigation after she’d reported the matter to EEOC.
After she left the company, the manager began visiting her at the gas station where she worked, the complaint said. The employee was forced to quit that job as well, since “she could no longer endure the anxiety and fear caused by frequent encounters with him.”
Capital Press was unable to reach a representative of Monson Fruit as of press time.
