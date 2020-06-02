WAPATO, Wash. — A Yakima Valley tree fruit company wants the Washington apple industry to resume collective domestic promotions to increase consumer consumption and save itself from diminishing returns.
But companies have done their own domestic promotions for 17 years and some are not willing to add a new collective effort. One company apparently is threatening litigation to stop any mandatory program.
The proposal to resume collective promotions comes from Brett Valicoff, who recently succeeded his father, Rob Valicoff, as president of Valicoff Fruit Co., a small grower-packer-shipper in Wapato. The company sells its apples through Sage Fruit Co., a Yakima marketing firm.
Brett Valicoff says the whole industry is “bleeding” from increasing labor costs, increased retail scrutiny on food safety and packaging and from market conditions.
“We are doing something wrong if we can’t increase sales of a healthy, affordable and safe product during a (COVID-19) pandemic,” Valicoff wrote in a May 1 letter to the Washington Apple Commission.
“The implementation of a consumer-based marketing and promotions for Washington apples needs to happen as soon as possible. This is essential if we want our industry to remain and return to prominence,” he wrote.
Individual company promotions are geared to the retailer, to gain and maintain retail space, not to the consumer to build consumption, he told Capital Press.
“We have a healthy, safe product that’s easy to snack on and lends itself well to the younger millennial base,” Valicoff said.
The Apple Commission has not engaged in collective domestic promotions since 2003 when it lost a lawsuit over mandatory grower assessments for domestic promotions. That ruling likely has been superceded by subsequent case law, but the commission since then has only promoted export sales.
Valicoff spoke to the commission during a May 21 Zoom meeting. Overall, during the past month he’s received a positive response, he said, but there are “mixed feelings” and “it will be an uphill battle to get it rolling.”
Todd Fryhover, commission president, said the commission supports the idea but that he knows of three companies who are opposed with one of them, a grower-packer-shipper, threatening to sue to prevent mandatory assessments.
“His position is that they already spend 'X' amount on marketing and don’t want to spend more,” Fryhover said, adding the three opponents amount to a big fruit volume.
A voluntary program would be the best approach but even with that most companies would need to participate to make it worthwhile, Fryhover said.
It takes a supermajority 67% of growers and of a vote by volume to pass new mandatory assessments and “right now I don’t think we would meet those thresholds,” Fryhover said.
It could start small and if it does well could expand and become mandatory, he said.
Brian Focht, manager of the Washingnton Apple Growers Marketing Association, said the industry “is very divided” on the idea and probably won’t commit to funding.
“Our costs just keep going up and COVID-19 protocols are just driving them up further. Our prices are at or below cost on most all varieties, averages are off 50 cents per box and every 50 cents is significant,” Focht said.
“It’s all about costs. Some people will argue when you are losing money is exactly the right time to put more money into marketing and others will say no. I don’t think you can come to agreement to restart collective domestic marketing at this time. It takes a tremendous amount of capital,” Focht said.
Having a vintage crop versus a marginal crop also is key and it would take someone mapping out a program to convince the industry to do it, he said.
Collective promotions were easier years ago when there were fewer varieties to promote, he said.
Desmond O’Rourke, world apple analyst and retired Washington State University agricultural economist, has long advocated a return to collective domestic promotions to build consumer demand. He said large companies that believe in survival of the fittest probably won’t be interested.
Research is needed to determine what drives consumers to buy certain varieties and that information could be used for promotions targeted by variety and regions of the country, O’Rourke said.
An assessment of $1 per box on a 130 million-box crop would raise $130 million which would be the best guarantee for protecting and growing market share in a climate of increasing competition from berries, pomegranates, grapes and mandarins, he said.
At its peak in domestic and export promotions, the Apple Commission levied mandatory grower assessments of 40 cents per box. Now it’s 3.5 cents per box, plus federal money designated for export promotions only.
“This is a dismal year for returns,” O’Rourke said.
It was bad enough from supply exceeding demand but coronavirus costs will reduce returns even more, he said.
The September through May 21 average price of all varieties is $21.93 per box, $19.41 excluding Honeycrisp and $18.38 for the top eight mainstream varieties, O’Rourke said. Breakeven is about $20 to $21 per box, he said.