CORVALLIS, Ore. — Scientists from Oregon State University and the USDA have expanded the understanding of the hop genome.
The new knowledge about hop genetics, the researchers say, could aid growers in precision-breeding, open up new flavor possibilities to beer brewers and help scientists studying the potential medical benefits of hops.
"There are so many possible mechanisms in hop DNA we could utilize for breeding better hops, flavoring beer, even helping aspects of human health," said John Henning, one of the researchers, a hop geneticist at USDA who has an appointment at OSU.
The West especially stands to benefit. The U.S. is the world's No. 1 hop-producing country, with Washington, Oregon and Idaho accounting for most acreage. In 2019, domestic hop production was worth about $600 million.
Other scientists have attempted to sequence the hop genome before, but they've had limited success because the hop plant is complex. Genome sequencing involves figuring out the order of DNA's chemical building blocks in an organism.
The goal of the project was to find out as much as possible about the hop genome and map it accurately. The researchers had great success, which they say could ultimately help growers.
Right now, Henning said, it takes about 15 to 20 years to develop a new hop variety. These findings will enable more precise molecular breeding, which Henning estimates could cut the time to develop a new variety down to seven to 10 years.
"The knowledge could help increase and speed up precision breeding," he said.
Breeders can now target breeding for disease resistance and new flavor profiles.
That's where brewers get excited: new flavors. The craft beer industry is driven by consumers' thirst for new varieties.
"Brewers are constantly looking for new and unique flavors," said Henning.
Hop terpenes — the plant's aromatic and flavor compounds — contribute to beer's flavor. Terpenes can flavor beer more like pepper or lime, for example.
Lillian Padgitt-Cobb, a Ph.D. candidate and lead author, said the research is "really interesting" in part because it has enabled her to understand the gene pathways responsible for producing terpenes.
With this deeper understanding, she said breeders may be able to create new flavors.
The researchers' work may also impact the medical field. Hops, they say, may have broad medical applications.
"Hop has a long history of uses in traditional medicine," said David Hendrix, co-researcher and OSU associate professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics and the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.
OSU research found that xanthohumol, a natural flavonoid in hops, could potentially aid in combating metabolic syndrome, anxiety, sleep disorders, cancer and more.
Hops are in the same family as hemp — Cannabaceae — and may have similar potential pharmaceutical uses, Padgitt-Cobb said.
Although most hops end up in beer, Henning said it can't hurt to diversify. Beta acids from hops have already been used in livestock feed as a replacement for antibiotics, for example; hop's potential medical uses may provide another market for growers.