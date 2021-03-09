ITHACA, N.Y. — New research could lead to the development of peach varieties that can better handle climate stresses and extreme weather conditions, potentially increasing yields and widening the growing region for peaches.
Scientists at Boyce Thompson Institute, an independent research institute in New York state, have identified genes in wild peaches that could help breeders develop domesticated peach varieties more tolerant of environmental extremes, including cold, drought and ultraviolet radiation at high altitudes.
The researchers published their findings in Genome Research, a scientific journal, Tuesday.
“This study can provide a lot of information about how to do targeted breeding to create more resilient peaches that can grow in specific environments,” said Zhangjun Fei, lead researcher, a faculty member at the Boyce Thompson Institute and associate professor at Cornell University.
The new genetic insights, Fei said, could help growers across the Western U.S.
With the new information, breeders may be able to develop cultivars that can better handle drought, which would be useful for growers in California, the No. 1 state in peach production.
According to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, in 2017, California supplied nearly 56% of the U.S. fresh peach crop and more than 96% of the nation’s peaches for processing.
Breeders may also be able to develop varieties adapted to frost and cold snaps, which could prove useful to growers in the Pacific Northwest, where the peach industry is expanding.
According to USDA’s 2020 report, Washington state peach production increased 12% from the previous year, up to 12,500 tons — the fifth largest production of any state. Idaho’s crop is less than half that size, and Oregon’s peach crop is even smaller, but according to Oregon State University, peaches in Oregon remain one of the most popular summer fruits at roadside stands and U-pick orchards.
Fei said if breeders create varieties more adapted to cold climates, it could potentially expand the peach growing region and resilience in the Northwest.
During this study, Fei and his co-researchers studied wild peaches to better understand how peach trees adapt to different climates and weather conditions.
The researchers gathered 263 peach wild relatives and landraces, or local cultivars, across seven distinct growing regions in China, where peaches originated.
In each region of China — ranging from lowlands to high altitudes and from warm to cold climates — wild peaches have adapted to their environments.
Fei said many of the domesticated peach’s adaption genes have been lost through the generations as people have bred the plant to focus on flavor, sweetness and other traits. Going back to the peach’s ancestors, he said, allows him to tap into lost genes.
One example is that wild peach trees growing at high altitudes closer to the sun have developed specially colored branches and new shoots to protect them from UV light damage. Fei’s team was able to identify the genes responsible for this, which will help breeders who wish to create peach varieties better suited to high altitudes.
Breeders, Fei said, can use the information either in traditional breeding or with gene editing technology.