Dick Symms, a driving force behind Symms Fruit Ranch and Ste. Chapelle Winery, remained influential in Northwest horticulture until his July 13 death at 84, industry participants said.
“Everybody in the family is really saddened by the loss,” said Sally Symms, vice president of sales at Symms Fruit Ranch and chairwoman of the Idaho Cherry Commission. “He always was the patriarch of the Symms family, and his presence is going to be truly missed.”
She said her great-uncle in recent years continued to provide guidance to current leaders.
“He really played an integral role in expanding the business in his earlier years, and he was somebody we could look to for guidance in making our current plan,” said Symms, part of the fifth generation of the family to lead the orchard business. “Dick was certainly a strong force in our family and throughout agriculture in the Snake River Valley.”
An obituary said Dick Symms “was a visionary in the agriculture business. He led Symms Fruit Ranch to become the largest fruit company in Idaho and one of the top 25 fruit companies in the U.S. He grew Ste. Chapelle Winery into the second largest winery in the Northwest.”
The Symms family in the mid-1990s sold the winery. The family continues to own and operate Symms Fruit Ranch, farming its 5,200 acres in the Sunnyslope area between Caldwell and Marsing, Idaho. Dick’s son, Dar, is president.
Lance Phillips of Crimson Gem Orchards and Sweet Gem Orchards in Emmett, Idaho, said growing a tree-fruit business comes with challenges including a long initial period without income and active management for decades as trees develop, enter peak productivity and are later replaced.
“I’m sure he lived in the days of short and the days of plenty in getting that business established and developed into the powerhouse that it is today,” he said of Dick Symms.
Symms remained well-known in the wine industry long after the family sold Ste. Chapelle.
“Would the wine industry in Idaho even be here without him?” said Idaho Wine Commission Executive Director Moya Dolsby. “He took a risk trying something new, and grew it into a very prominent company.”
The state’s wine industry now includes some 60 wineries and 1,300 planted acres of vineyards.
Ron Bitner of Bitner Vineyards said Symms was “the father of the industry” in the Sunnyslope area, encouraged about its prospects and eager to help others.
Williamson Orchards & Vineyards co-owner and retired orchard manager John Williamson said it and neighboring Symms Fruit Ranch, depending on the needs of particular seasons, shared loading pads and fruit packaging, and discussed water challenges. Symms crews helped Williamson Orchards pick and pack cherries in some high-yield years, and referred an international customer interested in one of Williamson’s peach varieties.
Mark Powers arrived as Northwest Horticultural Council president in 1999, seven years after Symms joined the board.
“He was a giant,” Powers said. “He led by reason and integrity. He was just a great man.”
Dar Symms, who succeeded his father and remains on the board, takes a similar approach, Powers said.
Many Northwest tree fruit businesses are family-owned and multi-generational, “and generally these folks tend to be engaged in public service in one way or another,” Powers said. Leaders learn from older generations.
“That’s really how the industry continues to survive and thrive, even in the difficult times it’s in now,” he said.