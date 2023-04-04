Richard “Dick” Erath, a pioneer in Oregon’s wine industry and founder of Erath Winery in the Dundee Hills, died March 29 of natural causes. He was 87.
Those who knew Erath say he was a “towering figure” in stature and as an industry leader.
“There are very few people who have been in the industry for any length of time who haven’t been impacted by him in some way,” said Rich Schmidt, who manages the Oregon Wine History Archive at Linfield University.
David Adelsheim, another of Oregon’s early winegrape growers, said Erath demonstrated making money in the Willamette Valley wine business was possible and was the first person in the valley to produce wine on a large scale.
Erath was born in Alameda, Calif., on Sept. 16, 1935, and grew up near San Francisco. As a young man, he studied electrical engineering, and in 1961, he married Kina Butler.
In 1965, he made a barrel of wine in his garage, inspiring him to pursue winemaking.
Erath signed up for wine courses at the University of California-Davis in 1967. A professor there told him about two former students — David Lett and Charles Coury — who were growing winegrapes in the Willamette Valley. Inspired, Erath moved to Oregon in 1968.
He soon found a 49-acre parcel near Newberg, on which he planted more than 20 varieties.
The early years were difficult financially. Erath’s family lived in an unheated logger’s cabin.
His son, Erik Erath, recalls how hard his father worked and how little leisure time he spent with family.
“Making wine was his No. 1 priority,” said Erik.
Erik said his mother, Kina, worked “shoulder-to-shoulder” with Dick Erath, an important behind-the-scenes force in the business.
In 1972, Erath produced 216 cases — the Dundee Hills winery’s first commercial wine.
“Dick was trained as an engineer and always retained an innate curiosity as to how things worked. He naturally brought that inquisitiveness to wine and, as such, was never satisfied with a ‘recipe,’” said Bill Hatcher, another industry leader.
Consumers say Erath went on to produce some of Oregon’s highest-quality wines. Ernie Munch, the architect who designed Erath’s house, said a 1976 batch Erath produced remains the best wine he ever tasted.
In 1971, timber industry executive Cal Knudsen approached Erath about co-establishing a vineyard. The pair joined forces, producing wine under the name Knudsen Erath.
In 1988, Erath and Knudsen parted ways. Erath continued making wine at Erath Winery.
In 1990, Erath married his second wife, Joan, whom he later divorced.
“The wine industry is all-consuming, hard on some families and marriages,” said Jack Irvine, a close friend of Erath and his certified public accountant.
Erath Winery continued to grow. By 2006, it produced 70,000 cases. That same year, Erath sold his winery to Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Washington’s largest winery.
Amy Prosenjak, the Oregon president of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, said she considers it “such an honor to be part of the legacy of the Erath Winery.”
Many Oregon winemakers trace their success to Erath, who mentored them. Schmidt, of Linfield, said Erath always seemed excited to talk with students and aspiring winemakers.
With some of the money Erath made from selling his winery, he founded the Erath Family Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to “advancing science and education in the fields of enology and viticulture.” The foundation has funded more than $2 million in projects.
Irvine, the CPA, said Erath taught him in depth about the industry and referred him to other winemakers, helping Irvine build an accounting firm serving wineries.
“He took me under his wing,” said Irvine. “I owe it all to Dick.”
Friends say Erath was also collaborative, sharing information and equipment with competing winemakers.
For the past several years, Erath lived in Vancouver, Wash., with his wife, C.J. David Erath.
Erik, Erath’s son, said he once asked his father what he considered his most important accomplishment, and Erath said it was helping create jobs for so many people.
“That gave me a lot of respect for him and what he did,” said Erik.
Dick Earth’s first wife, Kina Erath, and their son, Cal Erath, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, C.J. David Erath, his son Erik Erath and step-children Kristen and Charles David.
