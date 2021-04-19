WENATCHEE, Wash. — After a cold snap that nipped about 10% of their crop, Washington state tree fruit growers say they are eager to clear the remainder of frost season without any more damage.
This spring, especially during a cold snap around April 10, Eastern Washington tree fruit faced frost damage. But growers don't seem concerned — overall, they say, the bloom is big, more than enough to compensate for losses and domestic demand looks favorable.
"This is the first time in about four years we've had a real, true frost season," said B.J. Thurlby, president of the Washington State Fruit Commission and Northwest Cherry Growers. "We're seeing impacts all throughout the growing districts from Tri-Cities up to Canada. It definitely took its toll. But the good news is, we have a huge bloom going."
Thurlby estimated about 10% of this year's cherry crop was lost, but because the overall crop is larger than last year, he said it shouldn't be a concern.
Craig Oswald, field and forecast meteorologist for AgWeatherNet, said that although some growers suffered damage, overall, "We haven't seen any drastic cold air intrusions."
Washington, which leads the nation in apple, pear and cherry production, should wrap up frost season by mid-May.
Bloom this year is about on time with average.
Apricots bloom first, followed by cherries, peaches, nectarines, apples and pears. Across much of the southern Yakima Valley, cherries and stone fruits have finished blooming, and in some places, fruitlets are emerging. Orchards farther north lag slightly behind.
Apples in the Wenatchee area are expected to hit full bloom around April 24, close to average.
Cherries and stone fruits tend to be most susceptible to frost.
Pat Sullivan, a Tri-Cities area grower, said although his cherry and stone fruit trees faced frost, he's not worried because of the big bloom.
Charles Lyall, a Mattawa grower, said his cherries were barely touched by frost, while his friends elsewhere "got nipped really good."
Last week, growers also faced winds that knocked down blossoms and inhibited pollinators. Despite the few windy days, growers say pollination is going well.
California is also expected to have a big cherry crop. Some years, this might worry Washington growers, but because the pandemic increased demand for fresh cherries, growers say the extra volume could help meet demand.
"A big California crop is not necessarily a problem for us," said Sullivan, the Tri-Cities grower.
Meanwhile, apple growers are eyeing New York and Michigan, second and third to Washington in apple production, because the markets are interconnected. In 2012, freezes wiped out about 50% of New York's apple crop and 95% of Michigan's. Washington growers that year made good money.
Cynthia Haskins, president of New York Apple Association, told the Capital Press Monday her state faced a cold snap last week, "but it was quick and brief with no lasting effects at all." Growers, Haskins said, are optimistic they'll have a good crop.
Don Armock, president of Riverridge Produce Marketing, one of Michigan's largest apple producers, said growers haven't had any damaging temperatures yet, but trees are likely to be vulnerable in the next three to four weeks.