Pinot noir is the king of Oregon winegrapes, overshadowing other varieties as the state's flagship red winegrape.
Among white wines, Pinot gris and Chardonnay are on top.
A lesser-known white winegrape, however, is gaining popularity: Sauvignon blanc.
New Zealand and the Sancerre region of France are the world's best-known Sauvignon blanc regions. Experts say New Zealand's style tends to taste more fresh, fruity and grassy, while the French style is richer and mineral-driven.
Although the variety is not new to Oregon, its popularity has recently taken root.
Anecdotally, winemakers say acreage is increasing. In 2011, Oregon had 80 planted acres of Sauvignon blanc, according to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
In 2022, winemakers estimate the state has between 150-200 acres. The exact number remains unknown, however, because USDA discontinued its annual reports due to lack of funding and the Oregon Wine Board does not track Sauvignon blanc acreage.
The variety is still an underdog, dwarfed by Oregon's more than 25,000 acres of Pinot noir. Yet as demand for Sauvignon blanc outpaces supply, more growers are planting the variety.
"Planted acreage is still small, but I know it's on the increase," said Brent Stone, winemaker at King Estate Winery in Eugene. King Estate recently earned "best of class" for its 2021 Sauvignon blanc in the Great Northwest Invitational Wine Competition.
According to the research firm Nielsen, Sauvignon blanc achieved 3% in dollar sales growth in 2021, more than any other variety.
Oregon wine sellers are seeing demand first-hand.
Ray Walsh, proprietor and winemaker at Capitello Wines in Eugene, said he has seen an uptick in consumer interest.
So has Dieter Boehm, a Junction City vineyard owner who grows Sauvignon blanc. "I would offer you some, but it's sold out," Boehm told the Capital Press.
"It's one of the more popular whites that we sell in the club," said Carrie Wynkoop, owner of Cellar 503, a wine club.
Stone, of King Estate, said although King Estate's vineyard only grows 3 acres of Sauvignon blanc grapes, the company is ramping up production by sourcing from other vineyards. In 2018, King Estate made 2,500 cases of Sauvignon blanc. This year, it's 4,400 cases.
Terroir's influence on Sauvignon blanc is strong. The impressionable grape expresses itself differently based on where and how it's grown across Oregon, winemakers say.
Stone blends grapes from different regions to make King Estate's Sauvignon blanc wine.
Industry experts say the variety grows well in Oregon.
"It grows exquisitely well in this area," said Nora Lancaster, director of Kriselle Cellars, a Southern Oregon vineyard and winery.
Boehm, in Junction City, is also happy with Sauvignon blanc's performance.
"It does extremely well here," said Boehm.
Walsh, in Eugene, agreed: "It's a great region for it."
Stone, of King Estate, said because Sauvignon blanc is an early-ripening variety, it tends to lengthen the harvest timeline, which is beneficial from a labor perspective.
Stone said he's excited to expose more consumers to Oregon Sauvignon blanc.
"It's a chance to build a variety's prominence in the state," he said. "It's awesome to be part of."
