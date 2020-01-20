An apple processor in Washington has agreed to pay nearly $200,000 in addition to upgrading its stormwater treatment protocols to settle an environmentalist lawsuit.
Crunch Pak, which packages apple slices in Cashmere, Wash., will pay $150,000 to an environmental foundation that will spend the money on improving water quality in the Columbia River and several of its tributaries.
The processing company will pay another $45,700 to compensate the Columbia Riverkeeper environmental group for its litigation expenses, including attorney and expert fees.
The complaint against Crunch Pak, filed in 2018, alleged the company “benefited economically” from avoiding upgrades to its stormwater system, causing pollutants to be discharged into the Wenatchee River in violation of its Clean Water Act permit.
According to the lawsuit, stormwater from Crunch Pak’s processing facility repeatedly exceeded federal limits for copper, zinc and turbidity between 2010 and 2018.
Columbia Riverkeeper asked U.S. District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson to issue an injunction prohibiting the company from further discharging pollutants and requiring it to remediate the environmental harm.
The complaint also claimed Crunch Pak should pay civil penalties of $37,500 to $53,500 for each day the company allegedly violated its federal permit.
In its answer to Columbia Riverkeeper’s complaint, Crunch Pak admitted that it had “previously violated conditions” of its permit but denied that “any violations are ongoing,” and characterized many of the environmental group’s allegations as “overly broad, vague, and ambiguous.”
For example, Crunch Pak denied failing to monitor stormwater discharges, as alleged in the complaint, but acknowledged not implementing “best management practices” and filing untimely reports in the past.
The apple processor also claimed to have implemented an “immediate plan to retain all stormwater on site to treat as necessary” and to have hired an outside engineering firm to develop new best practices for managing stormwater.
In the consent decree that settled the dispute, Columbia Riverkeeper stipulated that “Crunch Pak has invested significant efforts and resources in reducing its discharges of stormwater associated with industrial activity and in improving the quality of the discharges that remain.”
Specifically, the company rerouted stormwater flows into an infiltration pond and installed new treatment systems, which is reflected in its updated stormwater pollution prevention plan, according to the decree.
Crunch Pak has also agreed to send Columbia Riverkeeper copies of its stormwater monitoring reports during the three years the consent decree is in effect.
The Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment, a nonprofit that will receive $150,000 from Crunch Pak under the settlement, has committed to investing in projects that benefit the Columbia, Wenatchee, Chelan, Methow and Okanogan rivers and reporting how the funds are dispensed to the U.S. Justice Department.