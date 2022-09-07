Raspberry farmers

A Washington Appeals Court Sept. 6 reinstated a lawsuit filed by five red raspberry farmers against a pesticide manufacturer and a farmers cooperative.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

A lawsuit filed by five Washington red raspberry farms was reinstated Sept. 6, giving them a chance to prove a herbicide killed berry plants and caused more than $2.5 million in lost production.

The Appeals Court Division I reversed a lower-court judge who summarily dismissed the lawsuit against pesticide maker Syngenta and a farmers cooperative that recommended the weed killer.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you