For the second year in a row, Washington’s new Cosmic Crisp apple is being sampled at Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong to build interest for when the apple is available for export.
More than 13,500 people, including many from Pacific Northwest tree fruit companies, attended the 12th annual Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong, Sept. 4-6.
The Washington Apple Commission, Pear Bureau Northwest and Northwest companies have a booth at the show. There are exhibits from more than 40 countries.
Annual fruit logisticas in Berlin, Hong Kong and Shanghai are the world’s largest fresh fruit and vegetable trade shows for producers, exporters, importers and retailers.
The Washington Apple Commission expects Canada to be the first Cosmic Crisp export market since Canadians like new varieties, says Toni Lynn Adams, commission spokeswoman.
Cosmic Crisp was sampled at Fruit Logistica in Berlin last February and will be introduced at the Canadian Produce Marketing Association, next May 12-14.
Harvest of the new apple will start soon and an estimated 467,000, 40-pound boxes of Cosmic Crisp will enter the domestic market this December.
With 2 million boxes of Cosmic Crisp harvested in the fall of 2020, Washington tree fruit companies will decide whether to export it or wait another year.
Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong and China Fruit Logistica in Shanghai underscore the importance of Asian markets for U.S., European and South American suppliers.
Peru increased its exports of agricultural products to Asia by 22% in 2018 and was the first country to partner in the show 12 years ago. This year it led exhibitors by sending 300 representatives from 60 companies to the show displaying blueberries, avocados, mangoes, table grapes, citrus, bananas and pomegranates.
The show’s discussions included packaging and grading, technology, cold chain management, marketing and trade.
This year’s show is being shortened by two hours on the final day, Sept. 6, to allow attendees to depart Hong Kong ahead of possible weekend political protests.