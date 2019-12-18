WENATCHEE, Wash. — At one minute after midnight on Sunday morning, Dec. 1, a semi-truck with a load of Cosmic Crisp apples left a loading dock at Stemilt Growers in Wenatchee. Three hours and 150 miles later it arrived at Seattle’s University Village QFC grocery store.
At 7 a.m., West Mathison, president of Stemilt Growers, and his family carried the first box of Cosmic Crisp into the QFC store, where customers, some from Canada, waited to buy them. A local television news crew was on hand.
It was a touch of direct farm-to-market. Stemilt Growers is one of the state’s largest vertically integrated tree fruit companies, meaning it's a grower, packer, shipper and marketer. Mathison’s late grandfather, Tom, started the company in 1964 but the family began farming on Stemilt Hill south of Wenatchee in 1893.
Cosmic Crisp, developed by Washington State University’s apple breeding program in Wenatchee over 20 years, is a cross between Honeycrisp and Enterprise. It is the industry’s great new hope to replace Red Delicious, Gala and Honeycrisp as the state’s flagship apple and a top money maker.
“People were waiting in line. One guy bought an entire box and then came back and bought another one,” Mathison said. “The entire display, about 50 (40-pound) boxes was sold out by 4:30 p.m. It was supposed to last a couple of days.”
It was one of several ceremonial launches.
Apples were harvested in September and October but companies agreed to hold off sales until Dec. 1 to give the fruit time to properly ripen for the best flavor.
Only about 460,000 boxes are available in this first year of commercial sales. That’s out of a total state crop of 138.2 million boxes — mostly Gala, Red Delicious, Fuji, Granny Smith and Honeycrisp.
“We’re about 20% of the state total of Cosmic Crisp at about 80,000 to 90,000 boxes,” Mathison said. “The plan was to have product for 60 days, but I think we will sell out sooner.”
Mathison walked into a Washington Apple Commission meeting the morning of Dec. 11, announcing with a smile: “I’m the Cosmic Crisp whipping boy. If you can’t get enough just call me.”
Stemilt has been deluged with calls for orders but pretty much its entire supply is spoken for, he said.
Consumer response is good on flavor and crispness and retail demand exceeds supply with all shippers getting plenty of calls, said Brian Focht, manager of the Washington Apple Growers Marketing Association in Wenatchee.
“We’re selling it around $1.65 per pound FOB. That’s the average. About $65 per box. I feel great about it. The launch couldn’t have gone any better. PVM did an excellent job of getting out in front of it with promotional materials and advertising,” Focht said.
Retailers are doing a good job at keeping the price to consumers moderate at $2.49 to $3.49 per pound, mostly at $2.99, he said.
Comparatively, Honeycrisp is wholesaling at an average of $35 per box, Gala at $22 and Red Delicious at $15.
PVM is Proprietary Variety Management, a Yakima company, on contract with WSU to manage commercialization.
From tree and fruit royalties, WSU and PVM are spending $10 million — averaging $2.5 million per year from 2019 through 2022 — to promote the apple, mostly through social media.
From Jan. 1 through Dec. 9 of this year Cosmic Crisp received $47.6 million worth of free media, including a story on NBC Nightly News, Kathryn Grandy, PVM director of marketing and operations, told growers at the Washington State Tree Fruit Association annual meeting on Dec. 11.
Several ancillary products are being launched including Cosmic Crisp apple slices, juice, cider, chocolate and deep dish pie.
“California, Washington and Texas have been the primary media markets. Texas is the fourth largest consumption state for apples,” Grandy said. “Twitter is our largest social media platform, and we’re launching on Pintrest.”
The only negative reactions she’s heard, Grandy said, are some people saying they wanted a sweeter apple, more like Honeycrisp, and some complaints about a $6 per pound price for organic Cosmic Crisp.
Apples from three-year-old trees made up 60% of the crop release on Dec. 1. The remaining 40% from two-year-old trees will be released Jan. 1, Focht said.
“Very few companies have more than 25,000 boxes to sell so they are piecing it out to key retail customers with a priority being Costco, Fred Meyer, Whole Foods and higher-end retailers on the west side (Western Washington) where there’s more traffic,” Focht said.
A total of 82,000 boxes of Cosmic Crisp were sold in the first week and inventory likely will be sold and all shipped to retailers nationwide by the end of January and finished selling in stores in February, he said.
“We will see as we ramp up in volume in coming years if we can sustain this kind of momentum,” Focht said. “Right now it feels pretty good.”