WENATCHEE, Wash. — The new Cosmic Crisp apple could be a bright spot for the Washington apple industry this year because limited volume may keep prices strong.
“There’s so much excitement that I don’t think we will have a problem selling at our price levels this year. We don’t have enough supply to meet demand so I don’t anticipate any problem selling Cosmic Crisp this year,” said Brian Focht, manager of the Washington Apple Growers Marketing Association in Wenatchee.
Sales will begin Dec. 1 and Focht expects it to wholesale at $55 to $75 per 40-pound box and retail for up to $4.99 per pound.
Focht agrees with Desmond O’Rourke, world apple analyst and retired Washington State University agricultural economist, that the overall large 2019 state apple crop with big volume increases in Honeycrisp and proprietary varieties will make it a challenging sales season.
A big crop is not the best time to be launching a new apple because it will be pressured in the “dog fight” among proprietary varieties for shelf space, O’Rourke said.
But Focht and others believe that will be overcome by promotions and limited Cosmic Crisp volume of about 477,000 boxes.
“There is so much buzz about Cosmic Crisp that it won’t be a problem selling this season’s crop,” said George Harter, vice president of marketing for CMI Orchards, Wenatchee.
Tyler Brandt, vice president of Proprietary Variety Management in Yakima, agreed, saying news stories, social media, sampling at trade shows and paid market influencers have created demand.
PVM is helping WSU commercialize the WSU-bred apple. PVM won’t say how much of $10.1 million earmarked for promotions over five years is being spent this year. But it has said promotions will increase with larger volumes in ensuing years.
While the first commercial picking began at the end of September, the industry agreed to hold fruit from three-year-old trees to Dec. 1 before selling to give the fruit time to properly ripen. Fruit from two-year-old trees can’t be sold until Jan. 1.
Kathryn Grandy, PVM marketing director, said most major Washington tree fruit companies will begin sales Dec. 1 but that she doesn’t know where first sales will occur.
“Everyone has their own plan and nobody has a lot available. So they will piecemeal it out to key retail customers,” Focht said.
Very few companies will have more than 25,000 boxes of Cosmic Crisp to sell, he said. Larger population centers probably will be a priority and the fruit will probably be sold out by March, he said.