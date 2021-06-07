WENATCHEE, Wash. — Cosmic Crisp apple growers hope the third time's the charm.
Cosmic Crisp, Washington's new state apple, achieved celebrity status its first year on the market, in 2019. Its sophomore year, 2020, was bumpy — and for many growers, disappointing. Now, as the industry looks toward the third year, optimism is on the rise, but challenges remain.
From the start, Cosmic Crisp was a big gamble: 22 years of breeding and development by Washington State University, $500 million spent by growers planting 13 million trees.
So, when FOB, or freight-on-board, prices plunged from $71.86 per 40-pound box in December to $43.83 per box this February, the 39% drop led many growers to panic.
"I've been super disappointed with where pricing was this year," said Andy Handley, a grower in East Wenatchee.
Industry leaders say the 2020-21 season was rough for several reasons.
Historically, the industry's No. 1 promotional tool for new varieties has been in-store sampling.
"With COVID, sampling fell apart," said Rebecca Lyons, Washington Apple Commission's international marketing director.
Growers say the presidential election, racial tensions, supply chain disruptions, canceled trade shows and overwhelmed retailers trying to keep staples in stock also hurt sales last year.
But experts say Cosmic Crisp appears to be turning the corner this spring.
In March, the industry was shipping about 40,000 boxes weekly. Now, Tim Kovis, spokesman for Washington State Tree Fruit Association, estimates the industry ships 48,000 boxes weekly. That's good progress, though still short of the ideal 80,000-boxes-per-week mark.
"Movement has been steady for the past several weeks," said Jill Burbery, project manager for Proprietary Variety Management, a Yakima company on contract with WSU to manage commercialization.
Burbery said she expects the remaining 174,000 boxes in storage will run out by mid-June. March 1, there had been 892,000 boxes in storage.
Some growers have already sold out.
"We had great interest," said West Mathison, president and CEO of Stemilt Growers. "We ran out. I wish we had more."
But prices have remained about static.
FOB prices are about the same as in February, said Brian Focht, manager of the Washington Apple Growers Marketing Association. And the average national retail price for Cosmic Crisp, according to Nielsen data, was $2.47 in April and $2.46 in May.
Growers are looking to this coming season with both boosted optimism and concerned realism.
They're optimistic because retailers are less distracted, some stores plan to resume taste tests, the industry will expand in in Canada, and as trees mature, fruit quality will become consistent.
Expected challenges include continued COVID protocols, choosing ideal harvest and market release dates and dealing with wax problems in the warehouse because the variety's skin is naturally waxy.
"There's no way around the learning curve," said Kate Evans, WSU apple breeder.
Perhaps the biggest challenge — or opportunity, depending on who you ask — will be getting demand to match the biggest-ever crop. 2019's crop was 360,000 boxes. That jumped to 1.6 million boxes in 2020. 2021's crop will likely be 4.99 million boxes.
"Next year will be the real interesting year with the volume that's coming on," said Focht of WAGMA. "We'll need to generate some momentum from the start."