WENATCHEE, Wash. — A company that recruits farmworkers in Mexico to work in the U.S. on H-2A agricultural visas says it can aid relations between employees and employers — and help build a better Mexico.
Vicente Vargas, CEO of Redes Sociales para el Desarrollo (Reddes) in Mexico City, told growers that he can help H-2A workers to not be overwhelmed by the tremendous opportunity they have and work to improve their communities in Mexico instead of squandering their new-found wealth on liquor and drugs.
“You have to realize the minimum wage in Mexico is $5 a day and many workers you get here don’t even get that there. They live on their own farms. It’s subsistence farming. The live on what they grow,” Vargas said.
“Here they earn 24 times more per day and it's very attractive but it also has negative consequences,” he said. “These people are not use to so much money. They may not have incentive to keep going. It’s more money than they can use.”
H-2A workers make a minimum of $15.03 an hour.
Washington growers can’t afford workers who have alcohol or drug problems or who don’t wake up on time or don’t want to work hard, Vargas said.
“We have come up with a solution,” he said. “We want to create a system where we go along the production cycle from recruitment in Mexico to here to help with communication between workers and employers and emphasizing the message that these workers have a good opportunity and not to waste it by not waking up.”
He said he wants to have two staff members in Yakima and two in Okanogan from March through October to address work attitudes, safety, health issues, hydration and prevent worker unrest.
Vargas spoke at a recent Wafla conference.
Dan Fazio, Walfa director, said Reddes has done social development and conflict resolution in some of the most violent regions of Mexico.
Employers faced worker drug use this season and Wafla is recommending employers add random drug testing in worker contracts next season, Fazio said. It also is recommending proof of measles, mumps and rubella vaccination before receiving visas, he said. A worker contracted mumps this season, resulting in a time-consuming quarantine and vaccinations, he said.
H-2A workers go from being the lowest-paid workers in Mexico to among the highest money makers, but after helping their families and saving money they can help their communities and improve their regions, Vargas said.
“The social development from their wages can lead to creating a better selection system, identifying the best workers,” he said. “This is not something that will break any of your rules. Our goal is to have a standardized productivity assessment to return the best workers and select the best.
“Reddes is more than a recruiter. We’ve been doing social development work for 20 years. We had 1,897 H-2A workers processed in 2019 with a 0.3% rejection rate at the border.”
Reddes has helped recruit H-2A workers for Wafla for a couple of years.
Vargas has worked for the past 20 years — as a graduate student at Cambridge University, as a public servant and most recently in the private sector — in the understanding and search for solutions to social conflicts.
He supervised the Mexican Ministry of Development’s response to the Zapatistia rebellion against the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1994.
He led a public-private effort to alleviate poverty in Mexico’s 100 poorest cities and since 2013 has led Reddes building a comprehensive data base on municipal governance and development in Mexico. The data base and his passion for the H-2A program has helped him select, recruit, train and search for opportunities for agricultural workers in Mexico and the U.S.