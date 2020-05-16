Dr. Wally Pereyra, a 50-year veteran of the seafood industry, serves on the board of directors of the Northwest Aquaculture Alliance and the board of several international conservation groups. Recognized as a pioneer of the Alaska groundfish sector, Pereyra has served as a vice chairman of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, chairman of the National Fisheries Institute and on the federal Marine Protected Areas Federal Advisory Committee to the U.S. secretaries of Commerce and the Interior.