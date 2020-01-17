YAKIMA, Wash. — The U.S.-China phase one trade agreement won’t help Northwest tree fruit because it doesn’t eliminate a 60% tariff, says B.J. Thurlby, president of Northwest Cherry Growers, in Yakima.
“It’s an ag buy and China needs pork because their pigs are dying from the Asian swine flu, so pork, rice and soybeans will be the big buy. Phase one doesn’t do anything for tree fruit,” Thurlby said.
China promises to buy $32 billion of U.S. agricultural goods in 2020 and 2021 under the agreement signed at the White House, Jan. 15.
But Desmond O’Rourke, a world apple analyst and retired Washington State University agricultural economist, said China might buy more tree fruit whether it lowers tariffs or not.
“Pork is what they desperately need but if they want to count dollars they get a whole lot more payoff on apples and sweet cherries,” O’Rourke said.
China’s commitment is to increase dollars spent, not volume of items purchased, and its retailers and importers “must be really hurting” by not getting premium Washington apples and cherries they want, he said.
The Pacific Northwest shipped 3.2 million, 20-pound boxes of cherries, worth $121.6 million, to China in 2017, the last full year before the trade war began in July of 2018. That’s been cut in half. China bought 1.6 million boxes of cherries in 2018 and 1.7 million in 2019 worth $70 million.
“It would be wonderful to get 1.7 million boxes this year if the tariff remains in place,” Thurlby said.
At the annual meeting of the Cherry Institute in Yakima, Wash., on Jan. 10., Matt Whiting, WSU horticulturalist, reported on spending a month in China in 2019. He said Chinese cherry production probably has been under-counted for years and probably is the highest in the world. He said production is soaring to meet an insatiable domestic demand with thousands of acres being planted.
Thurlby said that’s not a near-term concern because China isn’t close to meeting its demand. The U.S. produces more tons per acre in a window after China’s production, he said.
China first accepted only Northwest Red and Golden Delicious apples in 1993. China banned all U.S. apples from 2012 to 2014 and opened to all varieties of U.S. apples in January of 2015.
The Washington industry was hopeful of a 10-million-box, $250 million market within several years. Exports reached 1.7 million boxes in 2017 but dropped in half to 908,809 boxes in the 2018-19 season because of China 50% tariff that became 60% on Sept. 1, 2019.
Jim Bair, president and CEO of U.S. Apple Association, said he’s optimistic the new U.S.-China trade deal will pave the way for tariff removal.
“China doesn’t grow the new and exciting varieties we do and we know their consumers want them, so we’re ready to roll,” Bair said.
U.S. pears to China peaked at $4.8 million in 2012, were at $916,000 in 2018 and averaged $1.7 million the three previous years, according to Pear Bureau Northwest.
China isn’t too interested in U.S. pears because it has such huge pear production of its own and while it also produces a huge amount of apples, likes Washington apples and cherries for their higher quality, O’Rourke said.
O’Rourke said President Trump deserves credit for taking on China’s unfair trade practices that no other president has been willing to do. He said the trade deal is a good start and that even a Democratic president succeeding Trump would be under pressure to stop China’s “deceitful trade practices.”
China President Xi Jinping didn’t attend the Jan. 15 signing but sent a vice premier, which gives Xi an out, O’Rourke said.
Julie Adams, vice president of the Almond Board of California, said the agreement is good because it helps avoid further market uncertainty and that it includes a commitment to allow purchases of almond hulls for feed.
She said China imported 16,500 metric tons of California almonds worth $99 million in 2017 which increased to 28,537 metric tons worth $163.7 million in 2019. She said Chinese companies want more almonds and a reduction in tariffs would help that.