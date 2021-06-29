In a race against nature, cherry growers across the Northwest are scrambling to pick fruit during a record-breaking heat wave.
Across Washington and Oregon, crews have been working night shifts or early mornings to avoid the heat. Some growers are leaving large blocks of fruit on trees to protect work crews or because the fruit, exposed to too much heat too quickly, became overripe.
Growers are moving 500,000 boxes a day, B.J. Thurlby, president of Northwest Cherry Growers, told the Associated Press.
“We’re right in the middle of Bing harvest,” said Andy Handley, a small-scale orchardist in East Wenatchee, Wash. “(The heat) couldn’t have come at a worse time.”
His region is picking the last Rainiers, is in the thick of Bing harvest and has yet to begin picking later varieties, including Sweethearts and Skeenas.
According to the National Weather Service, Wenatchee has been in triple-digit heat since June 26: 107 degrees Fahrenheit the 27th, 108 the 28th and 115 projected for the 29th.
With nights in the 80- to 90-degree range, most cherries have had no opportunity for overnight chilling, crucial for size development and firmness. The heat has also hastened sugar development, meaning cherries ripen all at once, compressing the harvest timeline.
“When it gets so hot, the fruit stops growing. And then it just starts to cook on the trees,” said Handley.
In one orchard, Handley walked away from 40,000 pounds — about 30% of that orchard’s crop.
Handley, whose crew is starting at 4:30 a.m. daily, is also short on labor.
Growers across Wenatchee and Yakima say because California’s cherry harvest started late, picking crews have been late to arrive in Washington.
Kirstjn Eggers, another small-scale Wenatchee grower, is missing half of her usual crew because many of her “regulars” are still picking farther south.
Eggers’ crew the past few nights has started picking at 7 p.m. and worked until 2 or 4 a.m.
“We’ve had a lot of overripe fruit due to the heat and shortage of pickers,” she said.
Some large operations with more established H-2A visa worker programs are faring better.
Teah Smith, entomologist and ag consultant at Yakima-based Zirkle Fruit Co., said Zirkle has a relatively strong labor force this season, with 250 pickers in the orchards.
The crews, she said, have been working from about 2 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“I think there will be some damage from heat,” she said.
In Oregon, the Dalles region is also under a triple-digit heat warning June 26 through July 4.
“We have never experienced these temperatures in June before,” said Brenda Thomas, grower and president of Orchard View Farms in the Dalles.
Thomas said she’s prioritizing worker health and safety, only picking from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Thomas said she thinks it’s too early to tell to what extent the heat will impact the Northwest crop.
“It’s hard to predict,” she said.