WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest cherry industry is wrapping up a stellar season of what a marketing association manager called “unprecedented prices.”
“Season-long FOB (freight-on-board) averages on red and yellow cherries were $2.75 per pound, $1 per pound higher than last year,” said Brian Focht, manager of the Northwest Cherry Marketing Association in Wenatchee.
That means 20-pound boxes of fresh, sweet cherries averaged $55 versus $35 last year.
It’s the highest in at least 11 years, according to records of the USDA and the now defunct Washington Clearing House Association. The apparent previous high was $43.50 in 2011.
In June, Focht said the average was about $52 per box, the week of June 14-21, which was $16 higher than the same time the year before.
Prices usually drop as volume ramps up at the end of June and through July.
This year, early season rain damage shorted the front-end of the crop, resulting in high prices. Prices stayed high because of exceptional domestic demand.
“Quality was excellent and because of that more than any other one reason, demand was incredible. Retail prices were high and consumers still made the purchase because quality was so good,” Focht said.
B.J. Thurlby, president of Northwest Cherry Growers, the industry’s promotional arm in Yakima, also credited strong ad support, consumer response to continued health messaging, promotional programs that rewarded retailers for advertising Northwest cherries online and more consumers shopping at grocery stores versus eating at restaurants.
“The 2020 season will be remembered as the perfect storm that actually worked out for growers who had fruit. Pricing was fair to the grower. Demand was the strongest we have seen on a crop that wasn’t as short as expected,” Thurlby said.
Cherries were still being picked at high elevation above Stemilt Hill south of Wenatchee as August turned to September, but Thurlby said the final tally will be very close to the May estimate of 20.2 million, 20-pound boxes.
The record is 26.4 million boxes in 2017. The five-year average is 23 million.
Harvest started May 28 at Finley, south of Pasco. Harvest spread was optimal over more than 90 days. The peak was 501,426 boxes on June 24 and the big weeks were those of June 22 and July 6. June totaled 8.73 million boxes, July 10.14 million boxes and August 1.13 million boxes.
Close to 30% of the crop was exported, down from 34.5% last year because of strong domestic demand, Thurlby said.
Canada was the top export market at 1.6 million boxes, China was second at close to 900,000 and South Korea was third at 754,000 boxes, he said.
China was 1.3 million boxes in 2019 despite a 63% tariff.
The continued emergence of Little Cherry Disease depleted the crop by about 2 million boxes this year, Thurlby said.
Washington typically is 80-85% of the Pacific Northwest crop that includes Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Utah. Washington makes up about 60% of the national crop.
Washington’s sweet cherry production value was $393 million in 2019 and averaged $451 million over the preceding five years, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Those figures do not include packing, shipping and marketing costs that are included in FOB prices.