Some financial help is on the way for specialty crop growers.
This week, USDA will adjust its Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, to help some growers initially left out of the package. The agency has given notice of the change to industry leaders. The official announcement was expected late Monday.
CFAP will allow growers to apply for aid based on "shrink" losses. Shrink happens when fruits or vegetables sit in a storehouse and some of them become spoiled. Growers must repackage unspoiled goods and reclaim spoiled ones.
Growers' associations say this CFAP alteration is important because COVID-19 has caused significant shrinkage for growers whose markets and supply lines have been disrupted.
"Most Central Washington (and) specialty crop growers rely heavily on restaurants and schools to sell their product domestically, and many growers rely heavily on international trade, which has slowed down quite a bit since the pandemic. So, a lot of produce is sitting in warehouses longer because of COVID-19," said Elizabeth Daniels, spokeswoman for Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.
Newhouse pressed USDA the past few months to make shrinkage losses eligible for aid.
In a statement, Newhouse said the change is "a welcomed adjustment by USDA" that "will provide access to this critical aid for our apple, pear, potato, onion and other specialty crop growers who were originally left out of CFAP."
The Northwest Horticultural Council, USApple, Washington Apple Commission and the Washington State Tree Fruit Association also worked together to petition USDA.
In USDA's statement to Newhouse, the agency clarified that specialty crops in inventory and available for sale after April 15 will not be available for aid. But if a portion of the production spoiled before April 15 and the remaining produce was repackaged, the amount that spoiled qualifies for aid.
Because growers own their product — even in warehouses — experts say they will need to calculate their losses. If growers need additional help, they may contact warehouses.
"Growers may need to reach out to warehouses, etc., for information concerning the amount of production that spoiled," USDA's statement said.
Industry leaders say they expect USDA to release further information early this week. The aid, they say, comes at a moment when specialty producers are in crisis.
The fruit tree industry, said Todd Fryhover, president of the Washington Apple Commission, has been "heavily impacted" by COVID-19, and that impact is exacerbated by trade issues.
Because of the pandemic, Fryhover said, the industry faces reduced international interest, backed-up supply chains, decreased port efficiency, hurdles in the distribution process, limited cold storage capacities and closure of wholesale markets.
Fruit kept in storage too long, he said, may no longer meet quality standards, causing shrink.
According to Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, in May, the state's fruit tree industry experienced 984,000 bushels of shrink — a huge loss for growers.
Washington's apple industry alone is performing 18% below expectations.
Farm groups are excited about the CFAP update, but Daniels, spokeswoman for Newhouse, said farmers want long-term solutions, not just aid.
"This aid is great, but farmers don't just want handouts," said Daniels. "They never have. They want to be able to sell their products. They want the economy to reopen. And they want long-term trade agreements that work."