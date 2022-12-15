Cosmic Crisp apples (copy) (copy)

Canadian consumers have shown interest in Cosmic Crisp apples during 2022 fall promotions and trade show events. 

 Capital Press File

A recent survey of Canadian consumers found that, after trying a Cosmic Crisp apple sample, 97% of those polled said they liked the variety and would buy it.

The survey was conducted by the Canadian firm Pumped Inc., which the Washington Apple Commission has contracted to help with Canadian market development for the Cosmic Crisp.

