A recent survey of Canadian consumers found that, after trying a Cosmic Crisp apple sample, 97% of those polled said they liked the variety and would buy it.
The survey was conducted by the Canadian firm Pumped Inc., which the Washington Apple Commission has contracted to help with Canadian market development for the Cosmic Crisp.
The survey's results were welcome news for the Washington apple industry after difficult years from 2020 to 2021, when sampling — historically the industry's No. 1 promotional tool for exposing consumers to new varieties — was severely limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Washington Apple Commission has been working with Nicole Finelli and Mark Ebedes of Pumped Inc. since July. Rebecca Lyons, international marketing director for the commission, said Finelli and Ebedes have been "very busy" this fall promoting Cosmic Crisps across Canada.
"There's some exciting stuff that they're trying to accomplish and have accomplished up in Canada," said Todd Fryhover, president of the Washington Apple Commission.
Ebedes said his team recently attended four shows across Vancouver, Ottawa and Toronto, where they exposed 86,000 consumers to Cosmic Crisp apples through marketing booths and conversations and got many of them "excited about the brand and product."
During this fall's promotional efforts, Canadians ate 25,000 Cosmic Crisp samples and took home more than 8,000 apples.
Finelli said 86% of Canadian consumers Pumped Inc. interacted with said they had never heard of or tried a Cosmic Crisp apple before. The marketers then offered consumers a chance to try a sample, and afterward asked consumers if they would buy it. Ninety-seven percent said yes.
Common words consumers used to describe the apples after sampling them included "delicious," "crisp," "juicy," "sweet," "tasty," "good" and "amazing."
Lyons, of the apple commission, said more trade shows and other promotional events are planned for the winter and spring.
One challenge of getting samples to consumers, Lyons said, is that it is expensive. The apple commission is funded by assessments from growers, and due to this year's small crop, the commission is working on a tight budget.
Lyons said Chelan Fresh and Washington Fruit Growers donated apples for sampling at a few of this year's shows, which helped the sampling campaign continue.
"We do appreciate that support from the industry when we're short on WAC (Washington Apple Commission) funds this year," she said.
Finelli, one of the marketers, said Washington growers could also benefit from better understanding where Canadian consumers shop for apples. She said that, based on her team's research and polling, it appears that the main stores where Canadians buy their apples are Loblaw, Sobeys Inc., Metro Inc., Real Canadian Superstore and Save-On-Foods.
Her team is also training consumers on how to ask their local produce managers to start carrying Cosmic Crisps in retail stores where they are not yet sold.
