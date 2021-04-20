FOLSOM, Calif. — The California Walnut Commission will accept nominations for new members through the month of May. The commission will then mail election ballots in June and election results will be announced in August.
The California Walnut Commission was established in 1948 to represent the state's walnut growers and handlers. Today, the commission represents more than 4,800 growers and more than 90 handler-processors.
This year, the commission is holding elections for new members and alternates who will serve for one term beginning Sept. 1 and ending Aug. 31, 2023.
The commission is seeking new members from a variety of backgrounds.
“The diversity of our growing and evolving membership brings valuable perspective to the industry,” Michelle McNeil Connelly, CEO of the California Walnut Commission, said in a statement.
This year's nomination period is May 1-31.
All producers participating in the election must complete a nomination form before their name can appear on the ballot. For growers, the form must include the signatures of at least 15 eligible growers who support the candidate for office. For handlers, the form must have at least five other handler signatures.
People will be elected to the following positions:
• Eight producer members (four from each district).
• Four handler members.
These members, once elected, then appoint:
• One public member (nominated by 12 elected members).
District 1 is comprised of counties in the state that lie north of a line drawn on the south boundaries of San Mateo, Alameda, San Joaquin, Calaveras and Alpine counties. District 2 consists of all other walnut-producing counties in the state south of this boundary line.
The commission, according to a statement, will send ballots to growers and handlers around late June, and the election results will likely be announced in August.
Growers with questions can call the California Walnut Commission at 916-932-7070.