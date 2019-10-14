MODESTO, Calif. — Almond growers in California have voted to continue their federal marketing order for five more years to operate the Modesto-based Almond Board of California.
The favorable vote represented 95% of eligible growers who voted and 97% of the volume of those voting, the ABC said in an Oct. 10 news release. The USDA held the continuance referendum Aug. 5-16 and is required to do so every five years.
The ABC began in 1950 and is involved in domestic and foreign market promotion, education and research.
The ABC is working on four goals: reducing water use; increasing adoption of environmentally friendly pest management; reducing waste in orchards and reducing dust during harvest. The ABC has funding more than 120 research projects since 1995 supporting protection of honeybees used in pollination.
The ABC conducts safety and food quality programs. Its 2019 conference will be at the Cal Expo in Sacramento, Dec. 10-12.
More than 6,000 almond growers and processors in California produce about 80% of global supply. Harvest begins at the end of July near Bakersfield and spreads north to end in the Sacramento Valley in mid-October.
— Dan Wheat