A California farm has agreed to pay about $76,000 to settle allegations by federal labor regulators who claimed it violated H-2A guest worker rules.
The U.S. Department of Labor accused Vino Farms, a grape grower in Lodi, Calif., of unlawfully favoring foreign H-2A employees over 14 domestic farmworkers.
According to the agency, the farm violated the requirement that it continue hiring domestic workers in its Sonoma County vineyards through half the contracted H-2A time period.
Vino Farms avoided litigation and administratively settled DOL’s charges by agreeing to pay the 14 domestic workers roughly $55,000 in lost wages as well as more than $21,000 in civil penalties.
“The agricultural community must understand that the wages and hours afforded to migrant workers in the H-2A program cannot shortchange U.S. workers,” said Susan Blanco, district director of the agency’s wage and hour division, in a statement.
Craig Ledbetter, whose family runs Vino Farms, said the company believes it complied with H-2A rules but agreed to the payments because it doesn’t have the money or time for a prolonged court battle.
He said the third-generation family farm provides “the best employee benefits in the industry,” including a retirement investment program, life insurance and a healthcare plan with no deductibles that costs workers and their relatives just $1 a month.
“We made the business decision to settle this claim so we could put this issue behind us,” Ledbetter said.
According to DOL, “violations of H-2A regulations and recovery of back wages have increased significantly over the past five years.”
Last year, the agency collected $5.8 million in back wages and $5.6 million in civil penalties from H-2A employers in 358 cases. That’s up from $1.45 million in back wages and $2.2 million in civil penalties in 235 cases five years ago.
