A California grape grower, Vino Farms, has agreed to pay $76,000 to settle allegations of unlawfully favoring H-2A employees over domestic workers.

A California farm has agreed to pay about $76,000 to settle allegations by federal labor regulators who claimed it violated H-2A guest worker rules.

The U.S. Department of Labor accused Vino Farms, a grape grower in Lodi, Calif., of unlawfully favoring foreign H-2A employees over 14 domestic farmworkers.

