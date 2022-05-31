California's 2022 almond harvest is expected to be down 4% from last year despite record-high bearing acreage, according to USDA.
Yield is forecast at 2,040 pounds per acre, 8% below 2021's yield of 2,210 pounds per acre.
The main culprits behind the smaller crop, according to experts, are frost damage and drought.
The projections come from an initial subjective forecast USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service released in May, which estimates this year's crop will weigh in at 2.8 billion pounds, 4% under last year's 2.92 billion pounds.
The subjective survey was based on opinions from 500 randomly selected California almond growers from many different regions and operation sizes.
On July 8, the National Agricultural Statistics Service will release its more accurate production estimate, called the 2022 California Almond Objective Report.
The ongoing drought is expected to limit this year's crop size.
"The lack of water continues to be a top concern for almond growers," the National Agricultural Statistics Service reported. "Despite record-high bearing acreage, the 2022 crop is not expected to be as large as the past two years."
Forecast bearing acreage for 2022 is a record high of 1.37 million acres.
The report also attributes the smaller expected crop to frost damage that happened during bloom in February.
According to USDA, the state's northern almond-growing region, which had an earlier bloom than southern and central regions, was "hit hardest" by the February frost. The impact of the freeze also appeared to differ by almond variety, with late-blooming varieties faring better than early-blooming varieties.
University of California Cooperative Extension specialists Franz Niederholzer, Katherine Jarvis-Shean, Luke Milliron and Curt Pierce echoed concerns about the freeze-damaged crop in a recent publication.
"Record low temperatures on Feb. 24 severely reduced nut set and limited almond yield across thousands of acres of orchards in the Sacramento Valley," the researchers wrote.
Some almond industry leaders have also agreed with USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service prediction that frost and drought will shrink this year's harvest.
“A lower crop estimate was not totally unexpected versus last year’s 2.9 billion pounds,” said Richard Waycott, president and CEO of the Almond Board of California. “Some growers’ crops this spring were impacted by frost, while all growers are managing continuing concerns about water availability."
Despite the challenges, Waycott said global demand for California almonds remains strong.
Although demand remains high, however, almond growers and agricultural economists say it's a difficult time for the industry with shipping logjams, increasingly thin margins and expensive supplemental water some growers have to buy on the spot market.